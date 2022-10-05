Hurricanes quarterback Yemcal Moreno hands off the ball to running back Chuck Jacobsen, who finished the game with 105 rushing yards, while Moreno when to 91 passing and 71 rushing yards against the Raiders.
Hurricanes defender Eddie Holly Jr. (No. 55), who had two tackles in the game, picks up his team’s lone sack on Raiders quarterback Jackson Pegg as Coral Shores teamates AJ Putetti (No. 23), who had two tackles, Derek Smith (No. 8), who had two interceptions, two tackles, a forced fumble and pass deflection, and Robert Dube (No. 10), who had three tackles, one for a loss and a pass deflection, assists on the play.
The Coral Shores High football team runs onto George M. Barley Field Jr. before taking on Ransom Everglades on Friday, Sept. 30, in Tavernier.
Joy Webb Smith/Special to the Citizen
Coral Shores quarterback Yemcel Moreno watches the Ransom defense before deciding to hand the ball off to Derek Smith, who followed a block from Johnny Holly.
Something had to give on Friday, Sept. 30, as the unstoppable Ransom Everglades offense that was averaging 31 points per game came into George M. Barley Jr. Field to face off against the immovable Coral Shores defense that had surrendered just 19 points through the first four games of the season and shut out three consecutive opponents.
With just less than two minutes remaining in the first quarter, Ransom would end Coral Shores’ streak of 13-straight quarters without allowing a point, when the Raiders recovered a fumble on the Hurricanes’ 21-yard line and three plays later punched home a touchdown from four yards out.
The Coral Shores defense would prove to be the stronger force following the opening score of the game, holding the vaunted Ransom offense to just 72 yards in the game, forcing four turnovers, and the Hurricanes’ offense answered right away after Dantay Diorio returned the ensuing kickoff 60 yards to the Raiders’ 34-yard line. Chuck Jacobsen would put his team in scoring distance with a 20-yard scamper and AJ Putetti marched home the final 10 with a touchdown run.
Just before the end of the first half, Ransom seemed to be going in for a second score, following a second Coral Shores fumble, but after a completed pass the ball was stripped away by Derek Smith at the 4-yard line and recovered by Alexander Gutierrez. At intermission, the teams had combined for just 152 yards on offense, a trend that continued in the second half with the Raiders missing on the first 10 pass attempts in the third quarter, two of which were intercepted by Smith, both of which resulted in a touchdown for the Hurricanes.
After the first interception, a 46-yard reception by Angel Jester, his first of two in the game good for 91 yards, set up Jacobsen’s first of two second-half touchdowns, from 3 yards out, and the second coming from 2 yards away after Smith’s second pickoff of the game, as he also finished with two interceptions, a forced fumble and a pass deflection. Jacobsen had 105 yards on 20 carries, as Hurricanes quarterback Yemcel Moreno contributed 70 rushing yards on 14 totes, while also going 2-for-4 through the air for 91 yards as part of the Hurricanes’ 283 offensive yards, but it was the defense that once again dominated.
In fact, the Hurricanes’ defense has allowed the opposition to score in just three of 24 total quarters this season, for 26 points or 5.2 points per game, as aiding Smith’s big performance was Robert Dube with three tackles, one for a loss, and a pass deflection, Eddie Holly Jr. had two tackles and a sack, Gutierrez had two pass deflections to go along with his recovered fumble, while Xayver Arrington also jumped on a fumble he forced while getting two tackles, as did Isaac Holmes.
After topping a Ransom squad that had previous defended Palmer Trinity, which was the only team to beat Coral Shores this season, the Hurricanes will be back at home this Friday, Oct. 7, to welcome their Monroe County rival from 45 miles south, Marathon High, for a 7 p.m. kickoff.