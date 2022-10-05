Something had to give on Friday, Sept. 30, as the unstoppable Ransom Everglades offense that was averaging 31 points per game came into George M. Barley Jr. Field to face off against the immovable Coral Shores defense that had surrendered just 19 points through the first four games of the season and shut out three consecutive opponents.

With just less than two minutes remaining in the first quarter, Ransom would end Coral Shores’ streak of 13-straight quarters without allowing a point, when the Raiders recovered a fumble on the Hurricanes’ 21-yard line and three plays later punched home a touchdown from four yards out.