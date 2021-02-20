When the Key West High track and field team debuted it newly remodeled Back Yard during the season-opening meet against Coral Shores and Marathon, for most it was not about winning, losing or even breaking any personal record as the coaches, who barely had an opportunity to work with their athletes a season ago, all stressed it was about learning the basics of a meet.
“It was just about getting the rust off,” said Coral Shores coach Herbert James, whose team will next compete on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Marathon. “Now these young kids know the feel of it.”
The Hurricanes coach noted he has 50 athletes with the team this year and they are “all loving it,” so far, and are showing a good passion at practice.
“Just to be outside right now and having fun is the important thing,” said James. “We are doing the A and B days now at school, so practice is getting started a little later, but whatever it takes to get it done.”
Marathon and Key West were both in similar mindsets and several athletes were experimenting with new events and even competing in more than allowed during the season.
“We had a lot of girls running in the 100, 200 and 400 and we are going to be able to see who needs to be placed everywhere,” said Murphy. “We are still in that boat where we are running more events than we will later, but we are seeing who can run what and what we will be focusing on the rest of the season.”
It was also an opportunity for the fans to enjoy the new layout of the Back Yard, which was just completed last month after a six-month renovation.
“I love the turf field and that it has the blue pebbles instead of the black so it doesn’t get as hot out here, especially in the summer,” said Marathon coach James Murphy. “I like where they moved some of the events to and kept some where they were working. It’s awesome for both of our teams, because I think a majority of meets will be at our places going forward.”
In fact, with Key West’s renovation happening this year and Marathon having a track build in 2019, Coral Shores has gone from the newest track faculties in the county to the oldest in just a two-year span.
“We have something similar, but not at nice as this,” said James. “I hope we are now up next to get a few improvements.”
With the season now officially started, all three teams are hoping to be able to finish the schedule, which they were all unable to do last year, as the coaches all echoed this was a good start.
“Since we started this a couple of years ago, it’s grown into a nice relationship where we can compete against some else, which will help in further competition, but it’s still friendly,” said Murphy. “This will make for a smoother transition throughout the rest of the season.”