Eager to get back on the field, the Coral Shores High football team feels it has something to prove on Friday, Sept. 10, in its home debut against Palm Glades at 7 p.m. after the Hurricanes’ offense was exposed for its deficiencies last week in a game during which the ’Canes were left with negative yardage.
“I think we’ve got that sluggish mentality out of our system,” said Coral Shores coach Alphonso Bryant. “I’m grateful to have (Palm Glades) on our schedule, not that we are taking them lightly, but I do believe this is a team we can get our mojo and confidence back up against.”
The Hurricanes coach also anticipates a boost from the home crowd — which has had to wait three weeks after the initial two home contests were canceled — as the team and school staff are calling for a “Black Out” with all Hurricane fans wearing black in the stands tonight.
“Knowing we finally get to see our fans for the first time and having a point to prove which is: we aren’t that team that performed last week, we are a much better team, has us excited to go,” said Bryant. “We hope to see our fans base out there rallying us on, we just have to put it together.”
The coach continued to explain that he feels his team is eager not only to play in front of a home crowd, but also wants to get back on the field to correct their mistakes from a week ago.
“Believe it or not, we came out injury-free, and they came out at practice, knowing it was a short week, ready to play,” said Bryant. “I think they were really excited to get back out there and rebound this week.”
In fact, the coach expressed practice has been uptempo this week with a lot of teaching taking place, hoping to improve the focus of the players, especially on the offensive side of the ball as they prepare to take on a second straight conference opponent.
“A lot of our mistakes were mechanics and missteps, and we also want to make sure the communication is up to par,” said Bryant.
The coach continued to explain the keys to winning Friday’s game are following through on their assignments as well as communication on the field, especially on offense.
“We can’t let up, we have to continue to finish, finish, finish,” said Bryant.
Despite being exposed last week on offense, from top to bottom according to the coach, nothing changes with the Hurricane’s offensive game plan.
“We just have to be confident in what we are doing,” said Bryant. “I think we were a little bit spooked last week, but we got that out of our system and will come out better offensively this week.”
On defense, Bryant stressed his team must remain resilient as, for the second straight game, the Hurricanes defense allowed 50 yards or less in the second half. Thus far, Coral Shores has given up only 267 yards through the first two games of the year. Leading the way is linebacker Dominic Monteagudo — who has a team-high 12 tackles, one for a loss, a sack and an interception returned for a touchdown this season — and Xayver Arrington — who has collected six tackles, one for a loss, one sack and two fumble recoveries this year.
“They have been a major part of what ee have been doing this season,” said Bryant.
If the Hurricanes can duplicate their defensive performance, it leaves the offense with something to prove, which Bryant proclaimed he was seeing the confidence from his squad in practice this week, against an Eagles squad that was exposed on defense during a 25-14 loss in its season opener.
“Palm Glades was there in person last week and saw how we played, but they have to understand the team they saw is not the team they are going to play,” said Bryant. “We are a much better team.”