A 20-point first quarter set the tone for the Coral Shores High girls basketball team during a 67-24 victory against Immaculata-LaSalle to extend the Lady ‘Canes’ win streak to five straight on Thursday, Jan. 6, in Tavernier.
“The girls shot the ball well, passed the ball around and the girls have really been playing phenomenal, leading into break and now in the two games this week,” said Hurricanes coach Pat Meyers.
Bekky Valenzuela scored 11 of those first-quarter 20 points for the Lady ‘Canes en route to racking up a triple-double finishing with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists as well as five steals.
“She is closing in on 1,000 points,” Meyers said about Valenzuela becoming potentially the third in school history to hit that milestone. “She needs roughly 130 points and we have seven games left, so it will be close.”
Also during the win streak, Kylie Deckard has collected a double-double each game, including on Thursday with another career-high 16 points and 15 rebounds, shooting 8-for-13 from the field.
“She’s really come into her own,” said Meyers. “She’s had some really good shot selection and coming on strong at the perfect time of the season. She just started playing basketball three years, so she is really picking it up and I’m really proud of her.”
Brooke Mandozzi added 10 points and six rebounds, Desi Brito had four and Mikayl Hun netted eight.
The win streak bring the Hurricanes two game above .500 (7-5) but have three games next week against at St. Brendan and Key West before hosting Ransom Everglades.
“It’s going to be a tough week, but we look forward to the challenge,” said Meyers. “We just hope we keep the momentum so we are hoping for two out of three to do that against some good teams.”