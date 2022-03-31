After a tough start to the season, victorious only in one of seven to begin the campaign, the Coral Shores High baseball team doubled its win total in the final two games before Spring Break and then picked back up where it left off, claiming two straight after the 10-day hiatus from game action, defeating Academy of the Lakes, 1-0, on Monday, March 28, and followed with a 3-2 victory against St. Brendan on Tuesday, March 29, to bring the win streak to four straight and the ’Canes just a game below .500 in the standings.
Both of the one-run victories came at the Hurricanes’ home diamond of Founders Park in Islamorada, the first in walk-off fashion on an RBI double by Jacob Sencal in the bottom of the seventh to beat the Wildcats — who are in Monroe County for their Spring Break — before losing to Key West 7-0 on Tuesday and taking on Marathon at the Middle Keys campus Thursday, March 31, at 7 p.m.
While Coral Shores had just six hits against Academy of the Lakes, two by Dylan Bloom and Tyler Rodriguez each and one by Steel Mientkiewicz, the Hurricanes staff held the Wildcats to two hits, and struck out six. Kevin Mendoza tossed the first three, striking out four, Rodriguez walked one and produced an out while Senecal earned the win striking out two, walking three and allowing one hit in three scoreless frames.
A night later, Coral Shores was back in a battle against St. Brendan, taking a two-run lead in the third, on a two-run double by Bloom, who was also the Hurricanes’ starting pitcher and did not surrender a run through 3 2/3 innings of work, striking out two. Javier Gonazlez would replace Bloom and did allow the Sabres to cut the lead in half in the fifth, but made up for it with an RBI single in the bottom of the frame.
Trailing by two, St. Brendan threatened to even the score in the seventh, but Gonzalez would get out of the jam, allowing just one run to seal the victory. Gonzalez had two hits, Grayden Ross, Rodriguez, and Ian Anderson all added singles, while Senecal had a double and single to help extend the win streak to four straight.
The Hurricanes will be put to the test on Thursday, March 31, and Friday, April 1, when Coral Shores plays a home-and-away series against Monroe County rival Key West, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Founders Park in Islamorada and at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Rex Weech Field.