After four years of restoring the Coral Shores boys basketball program, coach Jarrod Mandozzi now has the Hurricanes back in district play, bringing an extra sense of excitement to the team this season.
“It’s something we’ve wanted to do and, of course, the FHSAA only allows those changes every so often, so we had to wait,” said Mandozzi, who is now entering his fifth season as head coach of the ‘Canes. “We’ve always played our best basketball at the end of the year, and we played teams that would have been our district, so we always felt like we had a legitimate shot to compete for a district title. So now with this group and going forward, we have that opportunity.”
The coach is also “pumped up” entering the season because of the “mix of talent with a lot of upside” on the roster, despite the ‘Canes losing seven key seniors from last year.
“There are a number of guys from this group that have the potential to go on and play in college someday if they put the work in,” said Mandozzi. “Individually, I think we are a more-talented group, but we have a lot of work to do to play as well as a team, as we did last season, which is natural since the last group played together for so long.”
For the coach, that just means it’s the next-man-up mentality, as for the first time in three seasons Coral Shores will start a completely new back court. That may not seem as dire as expected, as Mandozzi is simply shifting All-County returns senior Gabe Delgado and sophomore Isaac Holmes to those positions.
“We’re looking at them to take more of a leadership role, which they didn’t have to do last year with all of the seniors, and we hope to move Holmes around the court more and have him take on added responsibilities,” said Mandozzi, also noting sophomore Isaac Rivera is taking over at point guard — joining Delgado and Holmes in the starting lineup. “I’m really excited to unleash Rivera this season and watch him grow as a player. He came in as a freshman last season with a ton of raw talent and really wowed us with his ability.”
The coach credited the offseason workouts of Rivera, expressing the most impressive part was the skills he chose to improve.
“He’s a really thoughtful young man,” said the Hurricanes coach. “I think he took his prior-year varsity experience and really went to work on improving certain key areas of his game to set him up for a lot of success as he takes over in our back court. He didn’t fall into the trap of focusing on just shooting a bunch of three pointers or the easy or fun stuff.”
Due to the growth of the young point guard, Mandozzi admitted he is still uncertain how Holmes will exactly fit into the starting lineup, potentially seeing time in the paint as well, along with senior co-captain Rualt Maska, who is being challenged for a starting spot by juniors Matthew St. Aubin and Allen Perez.
“Matthew has been a really pleasant surprise and is another guy who clearly worked hard in the offseason,” said Mandozzi, adding that the junior has a lot of versatility. “He has definitely been our most well-rounded big guy and will play a big role for us this season.
“Allen Perez is a lights-out shooter who has the ability to shoot over defenses with his size at 6-foot-3 and then Rualt is the veteran who plays great help defense and can also really shoot the ball,” the coach continued. “I would like to move (Holmes) around and play him all over the place with his skill set, but how it is going at practice, what other teams are doing, and what all of our other guys are doing at practice will all factor in to those decisions.”
Adding depth to the back court are returning players senior George Alvarez and junior Eddy Espinosa, as well as junior Connor Gilbert and senior Yadi Rosales, according to the coach, both of whom have the ability to shoot “lights-out,” while Willem Godtel will see time on the interior.
“Willem is a scrappy bruiser who is willing to take on anyone as an undersized interior player,” said Mandozzi. “The basketball season is so long that I always emphasize the importance of getting and staying ready, because a lot can and will happen over the course of the season.”
The ’Canes also have a few exciting freshmen who are hovering between the varsity and junior varsity — Mandozzi mentioning Trevor Court, AJ Putetti, and Jarmoris Davis.
“These three have really shown some ability and are already earning some practice time with the varsity,” said Mandozzi. “Of course, we are playing for this year, and we think we can do some great things this year, but it also gives us the ability to build this group for the future as well with six key underclassmen on the current roster.”
More than ever, Coral Shores is playing for this season as the prospect of rejoining the District 16-3A play — which includes the likes of Palmer Trinity, Westminster Christian, Marathon and Somerset Silver Palms — has Mandozzi, for the first time in his tenure as Hurricanes coach, and his squad focused on being ready for the postseason.
“It’s definitely going to be a grind and challenge our young group with a number of really good to great teams in the district, but we’re excited,” said Mandozzi. “It’s doubly important for us because we want to go into district play battle tested against good teams. I’ve told our guys, though, we have some individual talent, but we really have a lot of work to do as a team to be ready to play at the level we want to this year.”