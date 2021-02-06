The key for the Coral Shores boys basketball team was finding their focus Thursday, but once they did, the Hurricanes decisively beat Colonial Christian at home, 69-30.
Coral Shores took control early, leading 12-6 at the end of the first quarter; by halftime, that lead was extended to 29-18.
Despite the commanding lead, coach Jarrod Mandozzi said he saw much opportunity for improvement.
“I wasn’t thrilled with a few things in the first half,” said Mandozzi, adding most of Colonial’s points came on second chances, and he did not think his team rebounded the ball well enough and was out of rotation in their press.
“We have played down to teams at times and I thought we did a little of that in a few areas of the first half,” said Mandozzi. “They just wanted [some of the offensive rebounds] more than we did and we took some bad shots instead of moving the ball like we typically do.”
Coral Shores cleared up those issues, according to the coach, and it was a different story in the second half.
Mandozzi was pleased his team was able to hold two of the Patriots’ best players, Anthony Ovalle and Skyler Gilbert, in check, which was a goal heading into the game. Mandozzi noted in the last meeting between the teams, Ovalle hit four 3-pointers.
“Mario Menendez and Gio Torres did a really good job on Ovallem and Issac Holmes [did too] on Skylar,” stated Mandozzi.
He added his team was able to move the ball around in the third quarter and played better on defense. Mandozzi said the ‘Canes players tightened up their rebounding and press rotations, and outscored Colonial 27-5 in the quarter.
“We had seven guys score in the [third quarter], led by Holmes and Gabe Delgado, who each had six points [in the quarter]. We have been so good this year when we focus and execute the way we can,” said Mandozzi. “We moved the ball so much better and when we’ve moved the ball like that this year, we’ve been tough to defend.”
The bench contributed heavily as well, which was something Mandozzi was happy as it also has been a goal of the team.
“We had 10 guys score and we really got great contributions from everyone,” said Mandozzi.
The coach highlighted the performances of Jonathan Bradman, Holmes and Menendez, despite limited playing time for the three, which appeared to spur the other players. None of the three played in the fourth quarter.
“In spite of the shorter minutes, Bradman had 17 points (and four steals) in 18 minutes,” stated Mandozzi. “Holmes had 14 points and 13 rebounds in 20 minutes (double-double), and Menendez had four points, nine assists and six steals in 17 minutes.”
Mandozzi also spoke highly of the performances turned in by Rualt Maska, who contributed six points (two 3-pointers) along with Delgado’s 10 points (eight rebounds) and Torres posting seven points, four assists and three steals.
Proud sounding of his team in their victory, Mandozzi’s squad (7-6) faced Marathon (2-12) on Friday at home.