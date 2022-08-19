Coral Park finished last season 5-4. That’s about the extent Coral Shores coach Ed Holly, who is back with the Hurricane program after a six-year hiatus, is aware of the Rams, who are coming to town on Friday, Aug. 19, to George M. Barley Jr. Field in Tavernier for the Kickoff Classic at 7 p.m.

“We talk all the time about paying attention to us and not worrying about the other team, but this week we really know nothing about this other team, and it’s the greatest thing we have going,” said Holly.