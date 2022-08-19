Coral Park finished last season 5-4. That’s about the extent Coral Shores coach Ed Holly, who is back with the Hurricane program after a six-year hiatus, is aware of the Rams, who are coming to town on Friday, Aug. 19, to George M. Barley Jr. Field in Tavernier for the Kickoff Classic at 7 p.m.
“We talk all the time about paying attention to us and not worrying about the other team, but this week we really know nothing about this other team, and it’s the greatest thing we have going,” said Holly.
The Hurricanes coach further explained that despite not knowing “anything” about the Rams, “they have a new coaching staff, a new system, new player, we don’t have any film,” he noted, it has still been a blessing, according to Holly, as the returning Hurricanes coach as been with the program for just two weeks — entering the third in preparation for Friday night — and from his point of view, the preseason contest is still all about learning the abilities of this ‘Canes squad.
“It allows us not to work on the scheme but instead working on our guys and our relationship with our players,” said Holly.
It’s not just Holly that will be looking to reestablish his role with the program he started more than a decade ago — taking a winless team in 2010 to a winning squad by 2012 — but also the Hurricanes themselves, who are looking to form their own identity as 11 starters graduated from last year’s team, including starting quarterback Brian Lesko, middle linebacker Dominic Monteagudo, who had a county best 53 tackles last season, and The Citizen’s All-County Player of the Year Chris Cooper, who for a third straight season eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark.
“After 30 years of coaching, knowing there’s a new puzzle to put together always gets me excited,” said Holly. “We have some really good young athletes who are unproven and the only way they can prove it is to get out there under the lights, and they are so excited to get out there and play.”
Holly fully expects some highs and lows from the game, as the rebuilding of the offense begins under the center with sophomores Yemcel Moreno, who will receive the start, and AJ Putetti, who will also line up at running back, set to take the snaps on Friday.
“It’s OK whatever we go through because as long as they are teachable moments, we will be great,” said Holly. “Every day during camp we have strived to compete with each other, so we have battles going on on offense and defense, across the board.”
The one spot solidified will be that of senior Xavier Arrington, who not only was a lynchpin for the Coral Shores defensive line last year, but also is coming off claiming a state championship in weightlifting.
“He is a force to be reckoned with,” said Holly. “Xavier is playing nose (tackle) on defense and some offensive line.”
The coach is also excited about the potential of Arrington’s brother Dantay Diorio at receiver while shifting to safety on defense, along with the coach’s son, Johnny Holly, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound, also expected to make a major impact on both lines.
“Johnny is now a three-year starter at our old school, and playing with Xavier has not just upped his game but everyone’s game,” said Holly.
The coach also pointed out there are several potential starters who will not be suited up for Friday’s opener, as Holly wanted to set the tone for the season and his expectations of the players who are hoping to be part of the program — allowing several younger players to earn the opportunity in the kickoff classic.
“We’ve talked to the guys about embracing the moment and not making it too big and just learning how to play at the level we expect at Coral Shores High school,” said Holly, who added that despite being just a preseason game, he still expects to be 1-0 after Friday night. “Any time we go on the field, we expect to win.”
Due to Coral Park taking on a new coaching staff in the offseason, Friday’s contest will be played similar to a spring format without defensive pressure on the special teams, while the second half will have a running clock.
“That’s fine for me, especially being just a few weeks returned, so it all works out,” said Holly, expressing he is planning on emptying the Hurricanes’ bench in the second half, regardless of the score. “These young guys have been practicing too, so if we have an opportunity to get them all in the game, I’m going to get them all in the game. I am so excited to be back on the Coral Shores sideline and not the opposing sideline Friday night to watch these guys play, it’s like Christmas.”