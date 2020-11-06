Scoring 138 points in the first three weeks of the season had the Coral High football team riding a wave on momentum. Having been shutout in the last two games now has the Hurricanes struggling in their own riptide, hoping they can resurface at 7 Friday night against Florida Christian as they celebrate Senior Night at George M. Barley Field.
“That’s the thing about football, you always have a lot you have to prove,” said Coral Shores football coach Alphonso Bryant. “For two weeks in row we’ve had the wind knocked out of our sails and we have to find that edge. We have to practice harder than our opponents in order to go back to our winning ways.”
In order to re-establish their momentum, Bryant explained the Hurricanes must focus on paying attention to detail, something he felt they did very well in during the first three wins of the season but severely lacked the past two, which were both shutout losses by a combined 63 points.
“It’s been tough, but the guys just have to find themselves and get the confidence back,” Bryant said about his squad. “I tell them all the time that they first have to have confidence in themselves or nobody is going to believe in them.”
That was especially true last week, according to the coach, as he felt his team was thrown off by an undisciplined Ransom Everglades team that had nearly 200 yards in penalties, and then Coral Shores lost confidence when they fell behind by two at halftime.
“It wasn’t that we couldn’t play with them, it was a matter of stepping up and matching passion with passion and knowing we can play with these guys,” said the Hurricanes coach. “Ransom was a very beatable team.”
Bryant conveyed that he also believes the Patriots are a beatable team tonight, despite the fact Florida Christian won 16-7 against Westminster Christian earlier this season and the Warriors shut out the Hurricanes two weeks ago, 35-0.
“The thing about it is nobody has stopped us, but we have done a good job stopping ourselves,” said Bryant. “We have done that way too much the last two weeks.
The Hurricanes will also be celebrating 10 seniors before the kickoff, along with other fall athletes on Senior Night, something Bryant hopes will energize the team, and possibly get an early touchdown to snap the nine-quarter scoring drought.
“You can tell they want to get back to winning and regain that confidence,” said Bryant. “I felt we could have won last week, but we just didn’t do the little things we usually do and we’ve got to get back to doing that.”
Coral Shores was also without senior receiver Noah Butler and junior running back Osvaldo Vega last week but both were cleared from concussion protocol for tonight. The Hurricanes will also have junior quarterback Brian Lesko starting back under center, seeing more action this week after missing the first half in the loss to Ransom, but Bryant noted freshman Isaiah Holmes will be taking some snaps.
“We ran out of gas a little last week without all our bodies in there, but we still should have put points on the board early,” said the coach. “We’ve put in a couple of wrinkles to see what they can do with them.”
Following tonight’s contest, Coral Shores has just two games remaining on its schedule and Bryant hopes they can close the same way they began the season, riding a three-game win streak.
“These are young kids and they have to learn to ride the highs and lows,” said Bryant. “We have to help guide them through that.”