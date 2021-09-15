It has either been feast or famine for the Coral Shores High football team this season.
Coming off a 30-point loss, the Hurricanes responded on Friday, Sept. 10, with a second shutout in just three games this season during a 42-0 trouncing of Palm Glades in the home opener at George M. Bailey Field in Tavernier.
“I’m going to be honest, it was a situation (on Friday against Palm Glades) we were playing a lesser talent and it gave us our confidence back,” said Coral Shores coach Alphonso Bryant. “I think we really used that game to get some morale going and remind our guys that we can win and we can be successful.”
That success started on the opening drive for as the Hurricanes drove the ball the entire length of the field before turning the ball over on downs at the 1 yard-line. Despite the falter, the Hurricanes defense, which has yet to allow a team to gain more than 100 yards in any single half this season, was ready to pounce as team captain Dominic Monteagudo was quickly in the backfield for a safety. It was the eighth point the senior linebacker has scored this season, but that number would be short-lived as he also closed out the game with a 52-yard interception return for a touchdown.
“He has really come into his own this year,” Bryant said about Monteagudo who this season has 14 tackles, two for a loss, sack, safety, forced fumble and two interceptions he has returned for touchdowns. “He is our signal caller on defense and punching all the right buttons for us right now. He is really focused.”
Despite the stellar start for Monteagudo and the Hurricanes defense — which has surrendered a combined 290 yards in three games, including just 23 total offensive yards to Palm Glades in Friday’s victory — Bryant noted he is not surprised by the start of his senior linebacker.
“He made a promise to me as a freshman that he would be a very good football player, and he’s living up to it,” Bryant said and Monteagudo.
Aiding Monteagudo on defense in the win were Xayver Arrington, who had two fumble recoveries a tackle and sack, Isaac Holmes, who finished with four tackles, a sack and forced fumble.
“I think overall our defense has just a different swag this year and they are playing together as a cohesive unit and really priding themselves at working toward those shutouts,” said Bryant. “Now we just have to get our offense playing to where our defense is playing. We are looking to do some things to bring some fire to the offense, like the defense has.”
The Hurricanes showed their coach signs of the attack’s potential in the most recent win, as Coral Shores scored on four of its final five possessions, the lone stop coming via the halftime buzzer. In fact, in the two victories the Hurricanes have scored on 11 of its 15 possessions, and Bryant expressed that his team entered the game ready to prove a point that the loss the week prior was a mere anomaly.
“I think they came in ready to get over the hump of the loss,” said Bryant. “They were really excited and ready to play and we are really looking for that same type of excitement this week.”
In the first half of the victory, Chris Cooper racked up 77 yards on 10 carries, scoring three times, while Ozzie Vega had just two rushes for 42 yards and a score, to propel the Hurricanes to a 28-0 advantage at the break.
The running clock started after the opening play of the second half, when Dantay Diorio returned the kickoff 80 yards for the 35-0 lead, and despite scoring 14 points in the third, on the Diorio kickoff return and Monteagudo interception return, the Hurricanes did not run a play on offense in the quarter, while the defense continued to apply the pressure knocking the Eagles back 12 yards in the second half.
Even with the lopsided victory, Bryant still saw room for improvement ,especially with penalties, as Coral Shores was flagged nine times in the game for 62 yards, in order to keep the Hurricanes feasting all season long.
“We have to be able to control ourselves better,” said Bryant, whose team is set for a crucial conference match on Friday, Sept. 17, against Westminster Christian. “Our focus in practice remains, as it will likely be, learning how to finish the game, because if we can do that we will control everything else on the field.”