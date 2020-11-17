After averaging 46 points a game in three wins to open the season, the Coral Shores High football team was only able to score six points in its last 12 quarters, leaving the Hurricanes looking to turn things around on Friday night if they wanted to finish the season with a winning record.
Midway through the first quarter, Chris Cooper supplied that spark as he outran the Avant Garde defense 85 yards for a touchdown on a punt return, and from there the floodgates reopened for the Coral Shores offense, and defense for that matter, as the Hurricanes allowed just 23 yards in the first quarter.
With the ball back near the end of the first, the Hurricane offense would march down the field on a nine-play, 41-yard drive that was capped by a 4-yard Osvaldo Vega touchdown run.
After halting the Sharks’ next possession to a field goal, Coral Shores responded with a second long drive, highlighted by a 60-yard run by Lucas Dennis, who collected 120 yards in the game, and finished off by Cooper from one yard out for a 19-3 advantage at the half.
The break did not slow down the Hurricanes’ offense as Cooper, who collected 196 all-purpose yards in the game, got back into the end zone on a 47-yard pass from Brian Lesko.
The Hurricanes quarterback actually had the hot hand in the second half, as he connected for two more touchdowns to William Godtel, the first from 28 yards out for a 29-point advantage and the second from 9 yards away to put the Hurricanes in front by 37. Lesko had his best passing day since the season opener by going 4-for-7 for 89 yards and three touchdowns, with Godtel hauling in two of the passes, both good for scores, for 37 yards. Noah Butler also had a 7-yard reception.
Avant Garde scored a second-half touchdown, but it was hardly enough to worry the Coral Shores defense — led by Dominic Monteagudo’s seven tackles and a fumble recovery, Joseph Molinaro’s eight tackles, and Ozain Martinez’s two sacks. The Hurricane defense has allowed a season-low 10 points since the season-opening shutout against Marathon.
The Monroe County rival will now close out the season with a rematch of the season opener on Thursday, Nov. 12, at George M. Barley Field on the Hurricanes campus, with Coral Shores needing a win to finish the season with a winning record.