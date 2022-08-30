Typically, the running clock does not begin until after the second-half kickoff, in accordance to the FHSSA bylaws, but an exception was made during the second quarter of the season-opening game for the Coral Shores High football team, as the Hurricanes had already racked up a six-touchdown advantage against visiting Felix Varela High with roughly five minutes remaining before the break, when officials decided to wind down the time.
The clock continued to run the entire second half, and with Coral Shores coach Ed Holly clearing out the bench, the Hurricanes tacked on one more score for the 48-0 victory on Friday, Aug, 26, at George M. Barley Field in Tavernier.
In fact, the Vipers were only able to snap the ball 14 times following the intermission, with only two of those plays going for positive yardage, as the Hurricanes’ defense held the opposition to less than 10 yards in the game. That began on the first two drives when Coral Shores stymied Varela to a loss of 10 yards on three possession — the first ending with a muffed punt, but the next two were a blocked punt by RJ Dube and the third returned 30 yards by Dantay Diorio, the later two ending with the Hurricanes having the ball inside the 10-yard line.
It took only three offensive plays for Coral Shores to go in front by 14, as Chuck Jacbosen, who finished with a game-high 96 rushing yards and three touchdowns, finished the first drive diving in from 1-yard out and Issac Holmes took the second to pay dirt from 6 yards away.
The rout was on from there, as the second half was dominated by Coral Shores. Derek Smith, making up for his muffed punt, followed a block from Johnny Holly for a 39-yard touchdown run on a sweep play, Holmes added to the lead by taking the ball out of the hands of the Bears on the ensuing stop and returning it for a score, then Jacobsen made quick work of the next two scores from 43 yards out and 18 yards away from the goal line for a 41-0 advantage at the break.
Even keeping the first string off the field during the second half, Coral Shores still collected more yardage than Varela as Smith scored for a second time, tallying 57 yards in the game and Mesa added 47 yards, while Angel Jester finished with 21.
On defense, Xavier Arrington was in the backfield several times with five of his six tackles going for a loss, as well as bringing down the quarterback once for a sack, AJ Putetti had three tackles and a pass deflection, Holmes contributed two sacks and recovered a fumble for his score, Holly had two tackles and a fumble recovery, while his younger brother recorded three tackles.
That defense set up the Hurricanes offense to score on six-straight possessions in the first half and start the running clock, which, as bylaws state, begins in the second half with a team leading by 35-points or more, five minutes early.