Typically, the running clock does not begin until after the second-half kickoff, in accordance to the FHSSA bylaws, but an exception was made during the second quarter of the season-opening game for the Coral Shores High football team, as the Hurricanes had already racked up a six-touchdown advantage against visiting Felix Varela High with roughly five minutes remaining before the break, when officials decided to wind down the time.

The clock continued to run the entire second half, and with Coral Shores coach Ed Holly clearing out the bench, the Hurricanes tacked on one more score for the 48-0 victory on Friday, Aug, 26, at George M. Barley Field in Tavernier.

