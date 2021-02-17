Down to its final out and trailing by a run, Coral Shores High needed three consecutive batters to reach base safely in order snatch victory from defeat on Monday afternoon during the regular-season opener against St. Brendan at Founders Park in Islamorada.
Junior first baseman Javier Gonzalez drew a walk to place tying run on base, and that run would come around to score on an RBI single by Miguel Menendez to bring up leadoff hitter Dylan Bloom.
On the very first pitch he saw, the sophomore lined a hit to right-field, scoring Menendez, for the 3-2 walk-off victory.
“Sound defense, solid pitching and timely hitting was the difference in the game,” said Coral Shores coach Joe Molinaro.
After giving up two runs in the first inning, Tyler Rodriguez would settle down from there to toss a four-hit complete game, striking out six, to claim the Hurricanes’ first victory of the season.
That allowed the Coral Shores offense, which started slow, to end the game in dramatic fashion. That included Bloom’s first multihit game of his varsity career.
“It’s a great start to the season,” said Molinaro, whose team plays again on Friday at 5:30 against LaSalle at Roger Allen Field in Islamorada’s Founders Park.
“The team understands it’s a process to continue to get better.”