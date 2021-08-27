For the second time in as many weeks, Coral Shores coach Alphonso Bryant thought he was going to have to greet his team on Monday with the news that their upcoming game would be canceled after Varela — the initial opponent for Friday, Aug. 27 — informed the school that 85% of their team is in contact tracing.
Bryant never had to deliver that news to his squad. That was because before Bryant even was out on the practice field, Immokalee, which also had its regular-season opener nixed, made contact about potentially taking on Coral Shores.
Of course, the Hurricanes would have preferred the game to be played in the friendly confined of George M. Barley Jr. Field, but instead the teams will meet on the Indians’ home turf at 7 p.m.
“It’s going to be a whole different atmosphere and as I tell my teams all the time, we have to be able to go out and make our own noise, especially if we don’t have a lot of fans,” said Bryant. “We have to get each other’s back and be our brother’s keeper.”
Despite the change of venue and teams for the opener, Bryant, whose team also had its preseason contest against Archbishop Carroll canceled due to COVID-19, noted it does not change the Hurricane’s offensive game plan.
“Immokalee is a tough team, so we have to be ready to play, and I think we will be,” said Bryant.
Defensively, Bryant noted his team will be focused on the ground attack.
“(Immokalee) line up in a pistol formation and run the ball right down the field, a lot, so we have to be prepared to stop that,” said Bryant.
Even though the Hurricanes have had only two days to prepare for the Indians, Bryant said he is just happy they do not have to wait another week to get the season started.
“Even though it’s on the road, we are still grateful,” said Bryant.