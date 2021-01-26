Despite watching their lead cut to two points in the final seconds, the Coral Shores boys basketball team was able to hold on and win their third straight game Wednesday night, defeating Somerset Academy South Homestead, 63-61, at home.
The Hurricanes jumped out to an early lead thanks to a mix of Jonathan Bradman from the perimeter and Issac Holmes on the inside, according to coach Jarrod Mandozzi. By the end of the first quarter, Coral Shores was ahead 18-12.
Bradman and Holmes each finished with 21 points, and Holmes posted a double-double adding in 13 rebounds.
Coral Shores’ defense limited Somerset in the second quarter and held a 14-point lead at the half, 33-19. The coach added a big part of his team’s success in the first half was due to their ability to score 14 points off turnovers being able to apply constant pressure.
Somerset refused to go away and outscored Coral Shores, 22-11, in the third quarter. Mandozzi stated they attacked the offensive boards aggressively and found success from the outside.
By the end of the third, Coral Shores’ lead was cut down to three points at 44-41.
Somerset continued playing hard in the final quarter to make a game of it, hitting six of their 14 points in the fourth by the way of 3-pointers. In the second half alone, Somerset played tough in the paint, posting 14 rebounds. With six seconds left, Somerset hit a deep 3-pointer to cut the lead to two, but the final seconds ticked away and the buzzer sounded.
“On the defensive end and as it relates to playing with discipline, I was very disappointed tonight,” said Mandozzi. “We were very lucky to escape with a win when we really should have put the game away early. We have had a bad habit at times this season of letting teams hang around, fortunately it didn’t cost us tonight.”
Mandozzi elaborated on how the lack of discipline almost cost his team in this game.
“Holmes, who was unstoppable, let his temper get the better of him. He picked up a technical midway through the second quarter, so I sat him the rest of the first half and all of the third quarter to make sure he understands that he needs to keep his composure and we’re not going to do things like that,” said Mandozzi.
Bradman also fouled out early in the fourth for the first time in his high school career, according to his coach. Bradman still found a way to add in seven rebounds and four steals on the night as Holmes stepped up in Bradman’s absence and delivered 10 of his 21 points in the fourth.
Mandozzi said his team made some poor decisions sending their opponents to the free throw line too much, and he said he felt his team did not do a great job with clock management down the stretch.
“In spite of those things, I was pleased with our offense,” said Mandozzi, whose team next plays St. Brendan at home Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. “I thought we executed our offensive game plan exactly like we hoped coming out of practice. We got and took great shots. Not our prettiest win, but we’ll take it.”