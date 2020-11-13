There is still time for the Coral Shores High football team to change the final narrative of the season. The 2020 campaign began with the Hurricanes winners of three straight but, as the schedule hit the midway point, the ’Canes have proceeded to drop three in a row.
Now with just two weeks left on the football-season calendar, Alphonso Bryant wants his team to finish with a winning record, starting with Friday night’s contest at Avant Garde in Miami at 7.
“It’s nothing so bad that we are doing, we are just not making plays and it’s a heart-check that’s needed,” said Bryant. “Dominic Monteagudo came to me in practice the other day and said, ‘I’ve checked myself,’ and now it’s just a matter of believing in themselves and going out with confidence on Friday night, which we haven’t done in the last three weeks.”
During that three-game skid, Coral Shores has suffered losses to three well-established programs — Westminster Christian, Ransom Everglades and Florida Christian — while they opened the year with victories against new or rebuilding programs in the form of Marathon, True North Classic and Palm Glades Prep.
“[Avant Garde] is a first-year program so I know with our experience we can play with these guys, we just have to go and do it,” said Bryant. “I think with them being a first-year program they are going to make mistakes and we can’t fall into that. The games we have lost this we have beat ourselves.”
A major part of the struggles, according to the coach, have stemmed from the makeshift offensive line the Hurricanes have put on the field during the tough swing, but tonight the starting core is expected to all be suited up to play.
“They know that no one has done this to them, it’s just that we haven’t executed, the way we were supposed to,” said Bryant. “I think it’s a matter of everyone evaluating themselves.”
The injuries on the offensive line have hampered a running attack that through the first three weeks combined for 1,021 rushing yards but since has collected 379 as a team.
It was not the Hurricanes’ intention this to focus on the run game, in fact, Bryant has plans to spread the offense this season. However, with starting quarterback Brian Lesko nursing a back injury, the coach stressed he had no choice but to rely on the run.
“It’s just not working out the way I had anticipated, we just don’t have time to get rid of the ball,” said Bryant.
It will be just the third, and final, time this season the Hurricanes will be on the road, against a Sharks team that is looking for its first on-field win as a program — with its lone victory coming via forfeit by Miami Christian. That just means to Bryant that Avant Garde is beatable at home, especially after looking at last week’s 25-20 loss to True North, who Coral Shores defeated 49-43 earlier this season.
“I stressed to the boys that last time we were on the road it wasn’t a great experience,” said Bryant, whose team defeated Marathon 41-0 in the season opener on the Middle Keys campus but lost 35-0 during their first and only other trip to Miami this year. “I’m grateful we were able to play so many home games and keep everyone safe during this pandemic, but this time we’ve got to make our own noise to bring up the excitement.”
Bryant reiterated he believes a win tonight will change the overall feeling of the season and potentially erase whatever struggles that may have had in the middle of the year.
“It’s gut-check time and we need to put it all together,” said Bryant. “We have two games left to salvage the season and finish above .500.”