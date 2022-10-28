Coral Shores

Coral Shores coach Ed Holly huddles with his team during a timeout at George M. Barley Jr. Stadium in Tavernier.

 J.W. Cooke/Keys Citizen

In the Florida Independent Athletic Conference championship playoff bracket, with an opportunity to play for the conference title, is exactly the position Coral Shores coach Ed Holly wanted his team to be in at this point of the season. Sure enough, after a 7-2 regular season campaign, during which the Hurricanes allowed just 51 total points, a 5.7 per game average, Coral Shores is in the FIAC semifinals.

Now Coral Shores just needs to defeat long-time rival Ransom Everglades for the season time this season, on Friday, Oct. 28, on the Raiders’ home turf, in order to advance to the championship.