In a six-period span where the Coral Shores High boys basketball team put 144 points on the board, the first four quarters came during a 93-37 victory against Redland Christian on Tuesday, Dec. 13, then followed with 51 points in the first half two days later in Marathon en route to a 64-28 triumph versus the Dolphins on the Middle Keys campus.

“Obviously, Redland isn’t the strongest team, but they’ve got some good players, work hard and are well-coached, but I always say if you’re scoring 80 or 90 points in a 32-minute game, I don’t care who you are playing against — it’s impressive,” said Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi. “I was definitely worried about our guys overlooking Marathon. I saw them put up a great fight against Key West and they’re definitely a much better team than last season. I’m just really pleased with the way we’re focused and playing. Our last four games have been really business-like.”

