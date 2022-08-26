In ways it feels like Ed Holly never left the Coral Shores sidelines, but after a six-year hiatus, the Hurricanes have their leader back. Now the reality is Holly has less than a month to reestablish himself with the program he once restored from a winless campaign to an annual conference championship contender.

“I’ve personally had a great time getting to know the guys and see where they best fit on the field,” said Holly. “In the preseason, to be honest, we had a lot of guys out of position, so now we just need to settle in and get it all figured out. As long as we do that, we are going to have a great year.”