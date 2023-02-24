The pieces are in place for the Coral Shores baseball teams this season to have a successful season, according to coach Doug Mientkiewicz, now it's just a matter of pulling the potential out of each individual if the Hurricanes hope to accomplish their goals this season.

"We are young, but we have more pitching depth than we have had in the last two years," said Mientkiewicz. "We have some ninth and 10th graders that by the end of the year will put them up against anybody. They have a lot to learn, but talent-wise, they are on the up and up."

jwcooke@keysnews.com