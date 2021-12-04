Just six points away from an unbeaten week, the Coral Shores High boys basketball team instead endured a pair of heartbreaking one-point losses to open and close the three-game stretch — 61-60 on Monday, Nov. 29, at Westwood Christian, and 42-41 on Thursday, Dec. 2, at MAST Academy.
The only saving grace for the Hurricanes was a convincing 59-19 win on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Redland Christian in between the hard-luck losses.
“I wish the outcomes had been different, you never want to lose any game, but hopefully the sting from these will pay off for us as we move forward,” said Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi. “There are so many teaching moments from these games, but to turn it around and play with the fire we did in the second half of that first loss, I saw a ton of heart. We shot 53% in the third quarter and 67% in the fourth.”
Against Westwood, Coral Shores battled back from a 20-point deficit at halftime, but the Hurricanes came out aggressive in the second half, outscoring the Warriors, 20-10, in the third quarter to cut the deficit in half. In the fourth quarter, six different Hurricanes scored, led by junior guard Eddy Espinosa, who had nine of his team-high 21 points in the quarter, but foul trouble plagued the ‘Canes all game and forced them finish without either returning all-county selections Gabe Delgado and Isaac Holmes, who both fouled out.
Despite putting up 25 points in the fourth, behind seniors George Alvares, netting 7 of his 12, and co-captain Rualt Maska, burying two clutch 3-pointers to make it a one-point difference stepping in for Holmes and Delgado, Coral Shores could not close out the final gap.
Coming off the heartbreaking one-point loss the night prior, the Coral Shores boys basketball team got back in the win column with the 40-point dismantling of Redland Christian in Homestead.
“That was a good opportunity,” said Mandozzi. “First of all the folks at Redland are great and they needed a game at the last minute and asked us to squeeze it in. They’re a smaller school, but they have so much spirit and always have a few really athletic kids. The atmosphere there is really great; it is a tiny gym and they pack their fans in and they’re as loud and supportive of their team as anywhere, so it is fun and a great learning opportunity for our guys because you don’t always get that environment and you can’t replicate it at practice.”
The Hurricanes took the opportunity to go deep into their bench, giving playing time to a number of different players, including three from the junior varsity who joined the varsity squad for the game. Leading the way for the Hurricanes were Holmes, who had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Rivera, who had eight points and eight assists, in abbreviated playing time. Junior Connor Gilbert added six points and freshmen forward Trevor Court, who came up from the JV squad for the night, added four points and six rebounds.
“It’s also a good opportunity to get other guys opportunities and see how they perform and get them exposed to the intensity of varsity games and that sort of thing,” said Mandozzi. “So we went deep to our bench of course very early. Isaac Holmes shot 100% going seven for seven in around nine minutes of play and Rivera did a very good job of controlling the pace of the game. We played him a few more minutes than Holmes to keep the guard experience in for some of the younger guys, but once the younger guys settled in, we pulled him out of there as well and gave him some well-earned rest after playing almost the entire Westwood game the night before.”
Two nights later the entire starting core was back on the court for Coral Shores, in another highly contested matchup against MAST Academy, only this time the Hurricanes were able to erase an eight-point first-quarter deficit by the time the fourth quarter tipped off, to take a one-point advantage, only to have the Sharks pull off a second one-point victory against the Hurricanes in less than a week span.
Coral Shores will play for a fourth time this week, on Saturday, Dec. 4, at home against Palmer Trinity and then have a second four-game week to follow starting with Palm Glades at home on Monday, Dec. 6, at 5 p.m.