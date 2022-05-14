Zoe Meyers, seated center, is flanked by her father, Mike to the left, and mother, Gabby, as well as Coral Shores Athletic Director Rich Russel and coach Kathy Ets-Hokin as Meyers signs her college scholarship to play at Hillsborough Community College in Tampa next season.
Upon visiting Hillsborough Community College, Zoe Meyers expressed that’s when she realized just how successful the program was, making it all that easier to sign a letter of intent to play volleyball at the Tampa school next season.
“The coaches and players were extremely welcoming, and I am certain that I will improve as a player with their guidance and training,” said Meyers. “I am grateful for this experience and am looking forward to joining the team to play at a higher level.”
Starting with Island Christian in sixth grade, Meyers transferred to Coral Shores High, where she credits coach Kathy Ets-Hokin for also encouraging her to join the Miami Elite Volleyball Club, and since had blossomed in the sport.
“She has worked so hard to get to this point,” said Ets-Hokin. “Zoe has grown and improved so much since her freshman year. She earned her spot on the court and was the game-changer. Zoe was an exciting athlete to watch play at the net. She will be a great asset to the college team. Zoe is full of positivity, energy, competitiveness, and dedication. I wish her the best in playing at the next level.”
In her senior season, Meyers would be named the co-All-Monroe County Player of the Year and was able to sign a scholarship to play at Hillsborough. She is one of two Lady ’Canes to sign a scholarship to play college volleyball.
“I’m super excited for Zoe,” said Coral Shores Athletic Director Rich Russell. “I’ve had the privilege of watching her play and mature since her early days at Island Christian School. The fact that she was selected as the top player in Monroe County speaks for itself, but I’m even more thrilled by the way she has blossomed into such a wonderful young lady.”
Meyers will join a Hillsborough team that went 16-7 last season and finished third in the Florida College System Activities Association State Tournament.
“I would like to thank all of my Coral Shores High school coaches; Kathy Ets-Hokin, Autumn Hager, and Erin Kirkland for supporting me through every season,” said Meyers. “I am fortunate to have been able to excel with their guidance and support. I would also like to thank my parents for allowing me to pursue these amazing volleyball adventures. Finally, I would like to thank Coach Sandra Mora from Miami Elite for recommending me to the Hillsborough Community College team. Without her, my commitment to the school would not have been possible. I am ready to show what a Lady ’Cane does on the court.”