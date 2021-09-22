After three consecutive losses to former head coach Ed Holly and the Westminster Christian football team, Coral Shores coach Alphonso Bryant and the Hurricanes really were hungry for a victory on Friday, Sept. 17.
“I felt like the hype helped us, we haven’t been like that in a while, they knew what was at stake,” said Bryant. “We just didn’t make enough plays.”
All the Hurricanes needed was one more positive play on a fourth and goal from the 1-yard line or on the pass into the end zone during the second half, but both of those ended up being big plays for the Warriors, who held on for the 13-7 victory at George M. Barley Field in Tavernier.
“It was a good, close game with a couple key situations making a difference in the outcome,” said Bryant. “We need to be able to punch it in from the 1-yardline and we missed a touchdown pass and that’s 21 total points we could have ended with easily, which would have given us the win.”
Coral Shores rode the hype into the game, as they took their opening possession 59 yards — 29 rushing and 9 passing from quarterback Brian Lesko — for the early 7-0 advantage. The drive would take more than six minutes off the clock, but then Westminster responded with a six-minute scoring drive of its own to even the score.
With the extended possessions taking more nearly half of the entire first half, the teams did not have much time to follow up with scores, although the Hurricanes did force a punt the next time the Warriors had the ball, which would be blocked by Isaac Holmes.
On the ensuing possession, Coral Shores drove the ball to the red zone but would turn over the ball on downs, after a pass in the end zone was dropped.
“We felt we were going to get so many more touches in that first quarter,” said Bryant. “We executed well for the most part, we just didn’t capitalize on our opportunities.”
In the second half, with Lesko on the bench due to concussion protocols after going for 37 rushing yards and 11 passing in the first half, the Hurricanes turned to Holmes as the signal caller. He would end up going 2-for-2 through the air for 39 yards and added 61 rushing yards on six carries, but could not get his team across the goal line.
Holmes still gave his team opportunities as twice the Hurricanes had the ball in the red zone during the final two but could not score, while Westminster had a touchdown called back to open the second half, keeping the game even entering the fourth quarter of the fast-moving contest.
“I think both quarterbacks are always prepared and ready to play,” said Bryant. “I feel like both of those quarterbacks are great ball players and we don’t lose a beat with either one of them.”
Holmes tried to prove his coach correct, as he marched his team to the 1-yardline, with 7:48 remaining in the game, but was forced to go for it on a fourth-down play. The handoff went to team-leading rusher Chris Cooper, who had 71 yards and Coral Shores’ only score in the game, but this time he would be denied.
The very next play from scrimmage was a 74-yard run by Westminster, add on a personal foul, and the Warriors had a first down at the Hurricanes’ 10-yard line. This time Westminster would convert for the six-point advantage.
Still, Coral Shores had one final opportunity, with roughly half of the fourth quarter still to play, but their drive stalled due to a pair of holding penalties and a false start. Holmes attempted to create a final opportunity on a third and 26 to make it a fourth and 9, but his final pass would come up short of the marker to put the Warriors in victory formation.
“I told the boys we have to keep moving forward and not let this one game define us, because we have some important games left and we have to stay focused,” said Bryant. “This can’t be the game that takes the air out of our sails.”
After losing by 35 point in two of the last three seasons to Holly, to drop this game by only six points was a sense of accomplishment for Bryant, despite having to settle for a fourth straight loss to his former mentor.
“It was a much closer game and I respect the way the boys went all out there,” said Bryant. “Only things we left was a couple plays on the field.”