In a rivalry game, Coral Shores boys basketball coach Jarrod Mandozzi is well aware anything can happen, so with that in mind, he wanted to make sure his squad was prepared for Marathon on Thursday, Dec. 18, no matter the records entering the contest on the Hurricanes’ home court.
“It was a struggle this week because we knew that Marathon was down a bit this year, but they’re well coached,” said Mandozzi. “I thought Marathon might look to slow the pace of this game down and limit possessions. Coach Freeman does such a good job that we know he’s going to get the best out of his kids. We really didn’t want to let them do that and we’ve played some decent pressure basketball this year and at times it’s been great, so I thought this was a good opportunity to work on sharpening that up to try to get it great more consistently, which would make it more difficult for them to slow the pace.”
The Hurricanes, who had played eight games during the previous two-week span, including at the Miami Heat’s FTX Arena, proved they were well versed in that defensive scheme as they rolled to a 54-15 victory.
“We were looking forward to returning to a more routine schedule with the opportunity to get some practice in before their county and district matchup with the rival Dolphins,” said Mandozzi, whose team played just once this week and will now head into the winter break with the next game scheduled for Jan. 5 at Somerset South Homestead. “Unfortunately the flu, non-COVID, and injuries took a toll causing us to head into the matchup with a number of question marks with five of eleven players questionable to play and a number of JV players on standby for the call up.”
As it turned out, the ’Canes were only without one player as they took the court against the Dolphins and Coral Shores came out firing, taking a 20-2 lead in the first quarter and extending it to 38-2 by halftime by creating 20 turnovers from Marathon.
“So we really had two game plans coming in, to pressure everywhere and mix up our defenses or to hope they tried to slow it down and grind it out and survive if we only had six guys plus our JV call-ups,” said Mandozzi. “Fortunately everyone except one guy felt good enough to grit it out and we were able to jump out aggressively, which really bothered Marathon.”
With a running clock the entire second half, Coral Shores called back its pressure, into a half-court defense, and went deep to their bench, including getting extended action for several of their JV call-ups.
“This one was a little bittersweet because we always want to win and it’s a big rivalry, but they’re down this year so it didn’t have the same feel,” said Mandozzi. “Coaching at public schools it can be so cyclical where some years you’re really strong like they were not long ago, but they have a great group of kids and I know Kevin will get them back. We know they’ll be a much better team when we see them in February.”
It was the fifth straight loss for Marathon to open the season, with the next game scheduled for Jan. 5 at Palmer Trinity, while the victory bring Coral Shores back to .500 through 10 games this season.
“It was a great way to close out the first half, but I try to remind our guys, we really should be 8-2 right now,” said Mandozzi. “We’ve had a few one-point and a two-point losses that should serve us well down the stretch.
The coach furthered that he aims to keep his team in the gym during the break, in hopes of keeping the momentum from the Hurricanes’ first back-to-back wins during their first season back in district play.
“I’m very pleased with where we are heading into the break and I think our upside is extremely high,” said Mandozzi. “If guys commit, we can really keep building and head into the stretch run in a great place. If we don’t get that commitment, it makes it a lot more difficult. We have a tough schedule the second half. We wanted to make sure we had some teams that would really test us and push us so that we’re a strong as we can be for the district tournament.”