Since playing in its last game, and getting its only win of the season, more than a month ago the Coral Shores High boy’s soccer team finally returned to action last Thursday, Jan. 21, and Friday, Jan. 22. Despite dropping both, 3-0 on Thursday to Miami Jackson and 2-1 on Friday to Somerset Silver Palms, Hurricanes coach Jorge Bosque noted the focus is on fine-tuning for the postseason.
“The time off for COVID-19 has really created a big impact on our play,” said Bosque.
It took time for the Hurricanes to get back loose on Thursday against the Generals, who were in front 2-0 by the half after holding the ‘Canes to just five shots on goal in the match.
“It was a very, very disorganized game,” said Bosque. “Good effort, but we just were not in sync, compared to Friday where we played extremely well [against Somerset Academy Silver Palms].”
Despite picking up its play a night later, Coral Shores still lost 2-1 at home in that effort, however, Bosque stated his team played well for the most part and the game was up for grabs.
The Hurricanes got off to a fast start, scoring the first goal, but the Stallions tied it up and the game was knotted 1-1 at the half.
Somerset was awarded a penalty kick in the second half and converted for a 2-1 advantage. While Coral Shores also had an opportunity to even the score on a PK with time waiting on the clock, but the Somerset keeper made the save.
“They have a phenomenal goalkeeper,” said Bosque. “It was a well-placed ball and the kid made an excellent fingertip dive and kept the ball from going in. We had some shots that the standard goalkeeper we run across all the time would have never gotten and this kid had some outstanding saves.”
Despite the loss, the coach stated he was happy with how his team played compared to the last meeting with Somerset and compared to how they played against Miami Jackson.
The difference was communication, the pressure to the ball, and good touches, according to Bosque, who added his team controlled the ball more than 60% of the time in the loss on Friday.
“We had a team meeting before the game on Friday,” according to the coach. “We went over things and things that needed to be corrected and we needed the captains to step up and it was huge.”
Christopher Rodriguez scored Coral Shores’ lone goal of the game. The coach also credited the play of Rodriguez’s twin brother Christian as well as Noah Butler.
“A lot of the guys did a real good job,” he said about the rest of his team.
Bosque said he was most proud of his team in the last 15 minutes of the game as Coral Shores continued fine-tuning — coming back off from the month the mandated hiatus due to a coronavirus concern.
“We were still charging and taking shots,” stated Bosque. “We never gave up. I told them after the game, you should be proud of the way you played, I don’t care about the score. This game is just a game. We’re looking towards the playoffs. If we play like this in the playoffs, we can beat anybody. That was the No. 1 team in the district and they know we can beat them on a good day, we can beat them.”