The first game in school history for True North Classic was 49-43 loss on George M. Barley Field a season ago to the Coral Shores High football team. The two squads would meet again in the spring contest, but neither time much was on the line.
On Friday, Oct. 15, it will be a much different atmosphere as not only will the Hurricanes be celebrating Homecoming in a must-win game if they are to remain in the South Florida Football Conference playoff hunt, but the Titans are a much different-looking squad from their inaugural season, entering the 7 p.m. kickoff at George M. Barley Field in Tavernier hoping to hold onto one of the spot seeds in the SFFC North Division.
“It’s a big week and everybody is floating real high and we just have to ride this storm of excitement and stay focused,” said Coral Shores coach Alphonso Bryant. “It would seem they are a better caliber team as last year, very disciplined, and we need to be very disciplined as well.”
In order to have his Hurricanes players focused on the task at hand, Coral Shores, which has not had a bye week this season, took off Monday to regroup. Bryant noted that decision seemed to have help refresh the team and led to several good practices this week in preparation for the Titans.
“The boys seem focused, but of course, with Homecoming there’s a lot of distractions,” said Bryant. “A lot of the kids are experiencing it for the first time and they are excited about everything going on. So there’s a lot of school spirit taking place and I’m grateful for that.”
Of course, Bryant is hoping to channel some of that enthusiasm into the game against a much-improved True North squad, according to the coach.
“The only thing we really know is from when we played them in the spring and a lot has changed since then,” said Bryant. “I expect that they have gotten a whole lot better and they are going to come in ready to play. They have a lot of play for being one of the top seeds in their conference.”
Coral Shores will be tasked with attempting to win back-to-back games for the first time this season without the services of starting quarterback Zippy Lekso, who is dealing with a leg injury. The senior will suit up for the second straight week, but will not start or see much playing time, if any, as Bryant noted Lesko could see a spot play, if needed.
“I can see him getting better, he has battled his way back, but there are times you can see he’s still trying to get through it,” said Bryant. “We just don’t want to hurt him before he’s ready to get back.”
That leaves sophomore Isaac Holmes as the starter once again in a crucial game. In two starts, Holmes has thrown for 179 yards and three touchdowns and one interception, as well as going for 58 yards on the ground. Also in that span, Coral Shores has won the turnover battle, 6-2.
“That’s something we cannot afford to lose against True North,” said Bryant.
If the Coral Shores is to play again at home this season, following Friday’s contest, they must win — not only against True North but also in the regular-season finale against Archbishop Carroll.
“I told the seniors, it’s going to be over before you know it,” said Bryant. “But they could still have a great end to the season as they are still in that playoff hunt, which should be our focus.”