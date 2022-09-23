If the Coral Shores High football team wants to remain in the hunt for the Florida Independent Athletic Conference championship, beating Everglades Prep at home, the final conference game of the Hurricanes’ schedule, is not an option.

Instead, the Hurricanes must obliterate the Panthers, potentially garnering a fourth shutout of the season being the best option for the ‘Canes, if they hope to claim the fourth and final seed in the FIAC championship bracket.

