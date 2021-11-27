Even with a shortened bench, due to two players being out of town during the Thanksgiving break, the Coral Shores High boys basketball team was still able to come out firing in the season opener, against new district opponent Everglades Prep, jumping out to an early 12-point advantage and then cruising to a 76-35 victory on Tuesday, Nov. 23, in Tavernier.
Hurricanes coach Jarrod Mandozzi was concerned about the lack of depth in a potential fast-paced game, as they have traditionally seen from the Panthers, so the coach stressed to his players to control the interior as well as the pace of the game.
"They have some really athletic kids and last year they flew up and down the court, and we knew they would want to try to get us into that pace again," Mandozzi said about Everglades Prep. "We really wanted to key everything off of our defense, taking care of the ball, and playing the game at our pace and our guys came out and did that”.
With that early approach, 11 of the Hurricanes' 17 first-quarter points came in the half-court offense with Isaac Holmes scoring six points and Rault Maska dropping in five to pump up the home crowd, as Coral Shores opened a 35-13 lead by halftime despite allowing the Panthers to score several easy baskets just before the break.
“I thought Rualt’s defense was a big moment early in the game, as it got the crowd going and reminded our guys on the perimeter that they could play aggressive and our back line defenders would have their back when needed,” said Mandozzi.
“I also thought, the end of the first half was a great learning opportunity for us," the coach continued. "This early in the season we haven’t spent much if any time on clock management in practice, so I told the young guys that that’s on me as the coach more, but I did let a few of the older guys hear it that I was a little disappointed that they didn’t manage the clock and get better shots down the stretch to close the half. You never want to give an opponent that you have down life going into the half and we definitely did there.”
An adjustment during the break brought the fat-paced offense out for the Panthers, as they matched their first-half production with 13 points in the third quarter, but the Hurricanes responded with 27 points of their own — Holmes with 10, Isaac Rivera scoring eight, George Alvarez adding six, and Gabe Delgado putting away five — to finish off the Panthers early.
"We got decent shots in the first half, but we were one pass away from getting great shots, and in the second half we moved the ball better and played more unselfish on offense," said Mandozzi. "In the second quarter we shot 31% and in the third we shot 55%. That’s a great example of the difference for us when we play unselfish basketball."
The coach credited the back court of Rivera and Alvarez, specifically noting that "George had a fantastic all-around game and did everything we’ve been asking him to do and then as a sophomore, running the point guard spot for us, Rivera had a great start to the season."
Alvarez finished with 14 points and three steals and Rivera with 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals, with Holmes pacing the 'Canes with 22 points and 16 rebounds.
“We had a great four-guard rotation working with Isaac Rivera, Gabe Delgado, George Alvarez and Eddy Espinosa really rotating well on defense, forcing some turnovers and tough shots and taking care of the ball," said Mandozzi. "Eddy, Gabe and Isaac Rivera can all play bigger than traditional guards, but I felt like with the group we had it was a gamble because of our lack of depth, but picking up the tempo made sense. If we had more games this week or something, I don’t think we would have done that, but I figured with break coming up, if guys could tough it out they could rest over turkey dinner.”
Following the holiday hiatus, Coral Shores returns to action on Monday, Nov. 29, against a revamped Westwood Christian team that has added a number of new players to start a three-game road swing the coming week.
“We expect a tough game Monday as Westwood has added a lot of talent from what I have heard," said Mandozzi. "It is always going to be a team effort for us."