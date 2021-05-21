During the 18-13 victory for the Coral Shores High football team in the spring game against True North Classic on Wednesday, May 19, Hurricanes coach Alfonso Bryant expressed there were highs, like a 75-yard touchdown run by Chris Cooper, but there were lows, like giving up a first down on a 3rd-and-12 after jumping offsides two straight plays, leaving the coach knowing there is still work to be done this summer.
“We just have to be a little bit more polished and disciplined, because we had a lot of penalties in crucial situations, but we also had some bright spots, like the offensive line that played pretty well,” said Bryant, noting starring center Cortland Finnigan especially impressed.“We feel pretty good about Cortland and he will get better for us in the offseason.”
Joining Cooper in the end zone was Ozzie Vega, who added a 20-yard touchdown run, while rising-senior quarterback Brian Lesko also showed promise in the win.
“There’s still a lot of stuff we need to clean up with him, but that’s just a matter of more reps,” Bryant said about Lesko.
The coach was also pleased with the play of rising-junior Nathan Valverde at linebacker.
“Defensively, we looked really good,” said Bryant.
While there were flaws, overall Bryant conveyed he was pleased they came out on the winning side of the scoreboard.
“I think what this win does is build us up for the fall and should make camp exciting, so we are grateful for the win,” said Bryant. “Even though we looked sloppy at times, the kids managed to pull it together.”