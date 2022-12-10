Instead of playing on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 8-9, transportation issues forced the Coral Shores High boys basketball team to shift the games up a day, meaning the Hurricanes would be playing three contests in a four-day span.
No matter, Coral Shores was able to snap a three-game skid on Wednesday, Dec. 7, with a 63-49 victory against Palm Glades, then followed a night later by beating MAST Academy, 66-54.
“I loved the way we stuck to and executed our game plan,” said Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi about beating MAST. “MAST is always a tough matchup. They’re coached well and they’re well-rounded and really make you earn everything, and they definitely did that again. We got into it early and ran what we wanted to run and we made it our game, not theirs.”
The Makos led the game after the first quarter, 16-14, before the Hurricane’s front-court tandem of Isaac Holmes and Matthew St. Aubin began attacking the interior, which caused the MAST front line to get into foul trouble. Coral Shores continued its inside-out approach with Eddy Espinosa and Allen Perez contributing a pair of 3-pointers early, but most of the damage came on the interior as the Hurricanes scored 12 points in the paint and went to the line 12 times, where they added seven points off free throws.
“I was a little disappointed that we didn’t take advantage of their interior and foul trouble even more to close the first half,” said Mandozzi. “Two of their best players and definitely their best big guys really had their hands full with Isaac and Matt, and we kept emphasizing to our guys that unless we had a fast break we needed to look for Isaac and Matt, Matt and Isaac, over and over until they stopped it or all of their guys fouled out.
“I can’t say enough about what Eddy Espinosa’s doing for us,” the coach furthered. “He’s so much more mature this season as a player and as a leader. He does so many different things to impact the game for us; sometimes it’s scoring, sometimes rebounding, distributing the ball, hustle plays or on defense but he’s just reliable and locked into playing and winning basketball for us.”
Making 10 of 13 free throws in the fourth quarter sealed the victory for Coral Shores against MAST on Thursday, during which the Hurricanes scored 24 points in the final eight minutes, while, a night earlier, the Hurricanes never trailed taking a 15-11 lead after the first behind eight of Holmes’ game-high 18.
Coral Shores extended the lead with a 21-point second quarter, as six Hurricane players added to the point total.
“Our defense was better, our rebounding was better and our shot selection was much, much better than we’ve had,” Mandozzi said after the win on Wednesday. “It started with having Holmes get going early, but with seven guys scoring in that first half, it kept us from being one-dimensional. I thought we had a lot of opportunities to really deliver a knockout punch and put them away early, but to Palm Glades’ credit they stayed in it every time I felt like we had a chance to do that and we’d miss a defensive assignment or a rebound and they’d capitalize to keep it close.”
With the Eagles attempting to close in on Holmes in the second half, St. Aubin was able to have another big game for the Hurricanes, with 12 of his 16 points in the second half.
“Matt had another big game for us with strong defense and great work on the boards,” said Mandozzi. “Matt and Isaac were really a handful for them in the front court. We really crashed the offensive glass hard and got a lot of good second-chance points.”
Perez dropped on four shots from beyond the arc, along with a strong game off the boards according to the Hurricanes coach, while Espinosa tallied nine points several assists, steals, and rebounds.
“Then the work that Connor Gilbert and AJ Putetti did running the show while Isaac Rivera has been out with his knee along with the other guys in our rotation and that’s just really much closer to who we thought we would be,” said Mandozzi, whose team will not take much time off during the holiday break, including a tournament from Dec. 20-22, but up first is Redland Christian on Tuesday, Dec. 13, and Marathon on Thursday, Dec. 15.