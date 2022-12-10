Instead of playing on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 8-9, transportation issues forced the Coral Shores High boys basketball team to shift the games up a day, meaning the Hurricanes would be playing three contests in a four-day span.

No matter, Coral Shores was able to snap a three-game skid on Wednesday, Dec. 7, with a 63-49 victory against Palm Glades, then followed a night later by beating MAST Academy, 66-54.