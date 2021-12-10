Playing four games in a five-day span, including for the first time in school history a trip to compete in the Miami Heat Arena, the Coral Shores High boys basketball team has had a busy week — during that span winning once on Monday, Dec. 6, against Palm Glades, while being unable to hold to onto first-quarter leads against Ransom Everglades at the Heat Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 7, as well as at home in Tavernier versus Palmer Trinity on Saturday, Dec. 4, and back on the road Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Immaculata-LaSalle.
“We won four quarters, two against each of Ransom and LaSalle, over the two games, but Ransom and LaSalle won the other four quarters by a lot more points than we did because of little mistakes that happen when we don’t play fundamentally sound or miss a hustle play or don’t fight through the fatigue,” said Coral Shore coach Jarrod Mandozzi. “Those are both programs with a high level of dedication to basketball. You can always plan on them being good fundamentally sound, well-coached players who play the game year-round and if we are going to reach our potential it is important for us to play programs like that.”
That would be the same for Palmer Trinity, as Coral Shores jumped out to a 17–7 first-quarter lead against the Falcons, who were unbeaten at the time, behind seven points from Hurricanes senior captain Rualt Maska.
Palmer’s pressure would get to Coral Shores, who was held scoreless through the first five minutes of the second quarter, as the Falcons cut the lead to 19-17 by halftime of the defensive battle.
Coral Shores sophomore Isaac Holmes netted six of his team-high 14 points in the third quarter, but Palmer came out of the locker room making its 3-pointers, three total in the third, and the Falcons would take their first lead of the night with 2:46 lead to play in the third a 28-27 — on a shot from well beyond the arch. Five turnovers by Coral Shores in the last few minutes helped the Falcons extend the lead and take a 33-29 entering the fourth.
Junior Connor Gilbert gave the ’Canes a huge boost off the bench and had an outstanding stretch in the fourth quarter where he connected on a 3-pointer and drew an offensive foul in a one-minute span. He also stole the ball with 9.7 seconds left to play giving the’ Canes an opportunity to tie or win, trailing by two, but Coral Shores would not be able to put up a final attempt.
A night later it was once again Coral Shores with a sizeable first-quarter lead, only this time around they were able to hold for the 67-33 victory against Palm Glades.
Playing without team-leading scorer, Holmes, the Hurricanes spread out their scoring attack with 12 of 13 available players producing points in the game — including a few of the junior varsity call-ups who added depth during the four-game week.
Coral Shores’ defensive pressure proved potent as the Hurricanes forced the Eagles into 29 turnovers, with Eddy Espinosa, Connor Gilbert and Isaac Rivera having four steals apiece. With Holmes not playing, Coral Shores turned to their guards for the offense with Isaac Rivera and George Alverez leading the scoring charge with 10 points each and Connor Gilbert adding eight points on a pair of 3-pointers.
“It was a great opportunity to work on some of our defensive rotations that we haven’t had an opportunity to run as much,” Mandozzi said about the win against Palm Glades. “This is a talented group, we just need that experience together and if we can stay focused on that we’ll be in a good spot later in the season.”
Playing for the third straight day, Coral Shores took an opportunity handed to them by the Lady ’Canes, who were scheduled to play Ransom Everglades at the Heat’s FXT Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 7, and despite a 65-47 loss in that game, Mandozzi expressed it was still a very good experience for this players.
“Moments like these are very rare to come by,” said Coral Shores senior Gabe Delgado. “ I’ve been watching the Heat and dreaming of playing on this court for my entire life. I‘m just very blessed and thankful to have the experience and know my teammates feel the same. It would have been nice to get a win, but we came out and really executed in the first quarter where I think we surprised them a little bit, but we couldn’t sustain it for four quarters.”
In fact, just like the previous two games, as well as the loss on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at LaSalle, Coral Shores held the first-quarter advantage. On Tuesday, it was 15-13 in favor of Coral Shores by the end of the first, after Delgado and Holmes each netted six points in the quarter, but with fouls and fatigue playing a factor, the Raiders outscored the Hurricanes 27-8 in the second to take a 17-point lead into the break.
Leading the way for the Hurricanes on the Heat court was once again Holmes, who, as he often does, did a little of everything scoring 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting while adding six rebounds. Delgado contributed 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting and added five rebounds and two steals while Maska had eight points.
“The experience was so surreal, playing on the Heat court in front of family and friends was crazy,” said Coral Shores’ Isaac Rivera. “ I hope we have the chance to do it again.”
Rivera bruised his hand in the loss on the Heat’s home court, leaving him unavailable on Wednesday against LaSalle and the Hurricanes short-handed.
“We would not have scheduled the back-to-back-to-back normally, but the opportunity to let the guys play at the Heat FTX arena was too good to pass up,” said Mandozzi. “This was such a great experience for our kids. The support that our student body showed was terrific as there were a ton of people who made the drive up from the Keys to support our boys and girls teams. I thought the game itself was a great building block for us, and the same with the LaSalle game.”
Against LaSalle, for the first time during the busy week, Coral Shores found themselves down in the first quarter and never were able to recover, as Holmes once again led the way with 17 points while George Alvarez put in eight.
“I think we saw that we can play with and beat teams like that, but it will be a grind and we have to play for four quarters against them to win,” said Mandozzi. “These teams will make you pay in a hurry as they can all shoot the 3s, they can all handle the ball.”
After playing four games in the five-day span, Coral Shores had a single day off Thursday, Dec. 9, before getting back to the action on Friday, Dec. 10, at home against Archimedean at 6 p.m.
“Hopefully we take some of the lessons and come out strong for four quarters of basketball,” said Mandozzi. “I tell the guys all the time that if we do that all the time we will be tough to beat.
After taking on Archimedean, Coral Shores will play Marathon on Thursday, Dec. 16, before taking roughly three weeks off for the winter break.
“This team is very close to being a really good team if we can get guys in the gym over the holiday break,” said Mandozzi. “That will be the key for us as the good teams play a lot more basketball so the gym time and experience become critical for us.”