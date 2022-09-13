Truthfully, Coral Shores football coach Ed Holly was uncertain which Palm Glades team would show up as film in the Eagles’ lone victory this season displayed a much more physical and athletic squad than the unit that came to play the Hurricanes on Friday, Sept. 13, at George M. Barley Jr. Field in Tavernier.

It really did not matter for the Hurricanes, according to the coach, as they were primed to come back from a conference loss the week prior, as the Hurricanes control the pace of play from the opening snap, which was a pass by the Eagles that was intercepted by Robert Dube and returned for a touchdown starting off the 48-0 trouncing.