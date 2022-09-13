Truthfully, Coral Shores football coach Ed Holly was uncertain which Palm Glades team would show up as film in the Eagles’ lone victory this season displayed a much more physical and athletic squad than the unit that came to play the Hurricanes on Friday, Sept. 13, at George M. Barley Jr. Field in Tavernier.
It really did not matter for the Hurricanes, according to the coach, as they were primed to come back from a conference loss the week prior, as the Hurricanes control the pace of play from the opening snap, which was a pass by the Eagles that was intercepted by Robert Dube and returned for a touchdown starting off the 48-0 trouncing.
“We had a great week of practice, they had energy, they were focused, it was very work-man-like because they had a lot to prove tonight coming off that loss last week and also knowing this team can be really special,” said Holly.
The second play of scrimmage for Palm Galdes was fumbled, on a hard-hit by Chuck Jacobsen, and recovered by Elijah Palmisciano, setting up the Hurricanes at the Eagles’ 27-yard line and four plays later AJ Putetti was crossing the goal line for the two-touchdown advantage. In fact, Coral Shores scored on its first five possessions, with Jacsoben taking a screen pass on a fourth-down play 21 yards to pay dirt, Dantay Diorio needing to only go 6 yards for the next score after a high snap by Palm Glades was recovered by Victor Franchini inside the 10 and Derek Smith would put the Hurricanes in front 34-0 on a 12-yard run.
The running clock would begin midway through the third quarter when Jacobsen, who had 89 yards in the win, reached the end zone for the second time, allowing Coral Shores to open the playbook and clear the bench, with Diroio also scoring for the second time in the game to make it the 48-point difference.
“We worked the field, sideways, vertically, up and down, we threw long balls, we threw screens and short passes, five different guys scored touchdowns so we spread the ball around, and deservedly so because those guys have worked so hard in practice,” said Holly. “In order for us to take that next step, we have to be a complete football team and that’s what we talked about at halftime, that yes we were playing well but we needed to finish it out and be a complete football team and also be ready for next week.”
Despite the second string on the field, Coral Shores was focused on completing the shutout, which they did as Xavyer Arrington racked up three sacks and three tackles, one for a loss, and as a team the Hurricanes created four turnovers.
“As our conference goes, the final spot will come down to records, points for, and points against, so right now that 48-0 is looking really good,” said Holly, whose team is on the road for the first time this season on Friday, Sept. 16, at Dade Christian with kickoff at 3:30 p.m. “That shutout was important for down the road now we just have to win out to find a way into that fourth spot.”