On a traditional trip to the Upper Keys, like they have vacationed time and time before, Danielle Thomas decided something about visit was different, so much so she applied for a job at Coral Shores High.
A former teacher in New Jersey, on the July 4th weekend Thomas would be hired by the Upper Keys school, at which point she came to the realization the Hurricanes did not have a golf team.
“My daughter is a huge golfer, so I decided to talk to my principal and see what I could do about that,” said Thomas. “She was 100% I go for it and I told me if I sell shirts, she’ll buy one.”
At that point Thomas was introduced to athletic director Rich Russell.
“He told me they had tried a golf team once before but it didn’t work out, but if I could get it to go, they would do it,” said Thomas, who at that point set forth to put a team together.
Initially the interest was 20 deep between boys and girls, which dwindled to 10 total — five girls and five boys – which was exactly what Thomas needed to start a squad.
“I needed to get the team together in three days,” said Thomas. “I know I needed 10 that were really interested and, well, that’s my team.”
The turnaround to put the program in place during her daughter’s freshman year was so rapid that Thomas had built the entire schedule in just a single weekend ‚ consisting mainly of matches at the Key West Golf Club and the Florida Keys Golf Club. Then just as they were set to start the six-match schedule, which is just enough to qualify a team or any individual for the district tournament, the Hurricanes were approved by the FHSSA as an official varsity program.
“For this year, we are just playing on the Rock,” said Thomas. “We don’t have a course up here, so I told Marathon and Key West to pencil me in when they could.
“During the offseason I want to work on getting a few more matches scheduled against a team from Miami and in the district,” the coach continued. “We are still trying to add one more between our busy schedule.”
Knowing it is but an inaugural season, Thomas noted the team is still learning the basics, which has been even more of a challenge without a golf course in the Upper Keys.
“Some of these kids have never held a golf club in their life,” mentioned the coach.
That has just meant she has had to be creative at practice, which takes place at Founders Park, as the Hurricanes chip and drive into a net, for bunker shots Thomas rakes the beach volleyball court, and for putting, her daughter has a roll-up mat they use.
“I think putting is the hardest part because it’s just not the same as on a green,” said Thomas. “My biggest thing when you play sports is to learn leadership. The kids are helping each other and leading each other and for me leadership is a huge thing.”
That leadership among the player stems from Thomas’ daughter freshman Gabby Thomas, who enters the season shooting a team-best 44 for her nine-hole average.
“The girls are amazing and leading the way for everybody,” said Thomas.
The Lady ’Canes also have junior Sophia Borders, seniors Brooke Borrow and Felicity Rodriguez and just joining the team freshman Jesse Liddell.
“Most of our girls are playing a scramble,” said Thomas. “We are hoping Sophia might start doing match play next week.”
For the most part, the entire Hurricanes squad, even the boys, are playing best-ball rounds, as the only other match player for Coral Shores is senior Luke Webb. He is averaging a 65 and is followed up by sophomores Issacs Huffman, freshman Davis Border, and Walter Huffy, who Thomas also pointed out as potentially being ready for match play.
Anything at this point is better than nothing as this time last year golf at Coral Shore was not even a thought.
“Because they are all brand new, we are looking toward the little goals moving forward,” said Thomas. “I don’t know if a lot of the kids will be even able to play in the district because they are playing more of a scramble than a match. But for a lot of them, they are just excited to get a varsity letter and be a part of something they normally wouldn’t be able to do. It’s been amazing to watch the way all the kids are playing.”