Before the tip-off between the Key West and Coral Shores High boys basketball teams, Hurricanes coach Jarrod Mandozzi was talking to his players outside when a group of Conch fans, heading into the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium game as the ’Canes coach put it, reminded his players “where they were.”

“We knew exactly where we were, and we were ready for all that comes with it and we had a little fun with the hecklers,” said the Coral Shores coach. “I thought it was great when they announced our starters and the crowd all held up their newspapers and they did the whole white-out theme.”