Before the tip-off between the Key West and Coral Shores High boys basketball teams, Hurricanes coach Jarrod Mandozzi was talking to his players outside when a group of Conch fans, heading into the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium game as the ’Canes coach put it, reminded his players “where they were.”
“We knew exactly where we were, and we were ready for all that comes with it and we had a little fun with the hecklers,” said the Coral Shores coach. “I thought it was great when they announced our starters and the crowd all held up their newspapers and they did the whole white-out theme.”
Key West and coach Dexter Butler also came out with a game plan on how to attack Coral Shores, and it worked early as the Conchs scored the first six points of the game, but by the end of the first quarter it was tied at 10, with the Hurricanes taking a two-point advantage into the half, before breaking things open in the third quarter for a 53-35 victory.
“We are disappointed because we wanted to come out here and win,” said Key West coach Dexter Butler. “We had a lot of support out here, but we didn’t get out into transition the way we wanted to because we had some trouble rebounding the ball and they kind of cut our legs from under us, for a lack of better terms.”
The Conchs were led by sophomore Kam Roberts, who had 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three steals, while freshman Leandro Batista had eight points, five rebounds and three blocks, but junior Isaac Holmes rallied the Hurricanes in the second quarter to finish the game with 20 points on 10-of-14 shooting, with seven rebounds and two steals.
“I was really happy with the way we executed and stuck to our game plan,” said Mandozzi. “Now that we have Isaac Rivera back and some of our guys like AJ Putetti and others have gotten the experience, we’re starting to have it really take shape where on any given night we could have any number of seven or eight guys contributing double figures on offense.”
Adding to the offensive output, Eddy Espinosa finished with 13 points, going 2-for-3 from 3-point range, with four rebounds, and four steals, while Matt St. Aubin collected a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.
“Eddy is so great, particularly when he is taking what the defense gives and we got some of our guys going down hill with Matt and Holmes attacking and Eddy stepped up and knocked down some big shots,” said Mandozzi. “I felt like we were had a shot to break it open in the second quarter a little but we had some foul trouble and missed a few shots and we didn’t do as well as I’d like with clock management.”
Despite leading by just two points at halftime, the Hurricanes coach, who team has now won four straight, was pleased with the score, while for the Conchs, it was the third consecutive game a third-quarter collapse made the difference in the game.
“We have to start finding a way to finish games, we’re still struggling to play a full game,” said Butler. “I think we could have played better defense, we gave up a lot of easy baskets, and we have to get a little tougher as a team in general. I think we just need to dig a little deeper. I think we are as good as a team as we just faced, I think we just went cold and missed a lot of shots we should make, but I think it’s all a part of maturity and we’ll keep working.”
Mandozzi stressed that he urged his players to continue to attack in the second half, which they did, doubling up the Conchs by a score of 31-15 in the final two quarter to secure the victory.
“We wanted to make sure we kept our foot on the gas once we started to take control of the game,” said the Hurricanes coach. “We didn’t want to let the crowd back into the game, and we know Key West is such a tough place to win, we know crazy things could and potentially would happen, so we had the mindset to stay aggressive. Holmes broke free for a couple of open court baskets and Eddy had a nice one and Matt always runs the floor well.”
The rematch will come on Jan. 24 at Tavernier, but both teams have four games before then with Key West at Hialeah Educational on Friday, Jan. 13, and then back at home on Saturday, Jan. 14, to host Goleman at 6:30 p.m. Coral Shores plays its next two on the road before coming back home on Jan. 18, against MAST Academy at 5 p.m.
“I’m sure our crowd will figure out something fun and creative for when we play Key West in the Upper Keys,” said Mandozzi. “It’s always such a great atmosphere when we play these county rivalry games. As usual, the crowd really showed up ready to be a part of it. I just love when we play in environments like that. Key West is a great team with a great tradition, but we really wanted to show that us winning down here last year wasn’t a fluke.”