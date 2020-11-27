After losing seven starters to graduation, it is a rebuilding season for the Coral Shores boys soccer team, a rebuilding year with somewhat high expectations.
Despite the challenges of the season being pushed back by the coronavirus pandemic and getting many players in late from football — which also had its season pushed back — Jorge Bosque still believes his team will do well.
Bosque, who has been coaching the team since 1995, believes you have to play the hand you’re dealt.
And that hand, this season, consists of the circumstances surrounding his team and its upcoming schedule.
One key game Bosque has circled on the schedule is Jan. 29 against Westminster Christian. It is a game that comes right before the playoffs.
“I really want to see where we are at before we go to districts,” Bosque said.
Bosque would like to see his team with a better than .500 this season, and he believes that particular game will tell him exactly where his team is at that point.
The coach sees this year’s team as being “more offensively minded” than past squads he has coached. Bosque added they have good attackers and midfielders, two things they have not had in a while.
Bosque likes what he is seeing from his defense, too. He sees this year’s team as being balanced, and he noted there will be new faces in goal.
The key is going to be communication, according to Bosque, and that is something he is working to instill in his players every day.
“It’s not about ‘I,’ it’s about the whole picture. How we win as a team and how we lose as a team. It’s not about how many goals someone has. It’s about how well we play together and become a solid unit, that’s what wins games,” Bosque said.
Early practices had been going well, according to the coach, before he came down with COVID-19 last week.
Bosque said he experienced a fever and a slight cough. He has been quarantining ever since being diagnosed.
“It looks like I had the mild one,” Bosque said. “I’m looking forward to being back on the field. I am cleared this Saturday.”
He will be returning to the field with a mixed experience on his roster, highlighted by the Rodriquez brothers, Christian and Christopher. “They’ve always been a good anchor for our team,” Bosque said.
Christian is a utility player who plays midfield and a good ball-handler, Bosque said, who is willing and able to make goals.
Christopher is the center-back who plays hard and has a good understanding of what the rest of the team is doing around him, the coach said.
Senior Noah Butler also returns to the field with a long history of soccer in his family, according to Bosque. “His [siblings] played soccer and his father played soccer in college. Noah comes to us with a head start and knowledge of soccer and he’s just a great athlete,” Bosque said.
The coach added Wilma Avila has been practicing and improving, too, and he is someone who has good dribbling skills, a nice shot, and a good work ethic.
Forward Raul Sanchez is also showing improvement, Bosque said, and has been picking up speed and showing a nice touch on the ball.
Theo Harris is another player returning to the field after playing club in Miami and, according to Bosque, he is ready to roll, too.
Clark Drebenstedt will be manning the goal. Bosque said he understands the position well and “he has all the essential skills for the goal-keeping position.”
Others who will be making key contributions are Ruben Castellano, who Bosque describes as someone “who is tough as nails.” Colin Campbell, who has a lot of soccer experience overall, also promises to make his presence felt. Ian Andersen will be finding his way into the rotation also on defense.
Carson Kennedy, Hector Moreno, and Elijah Blanco also are expected to be factors. Kennedy is a “natural left-footer” who plays midfield. Bosque said he is well-liked and he understands the game. Moreno will also be finding his way into the rotation, and Blanco, who has been working with the team since he was a freshman, is “up and coming,” according to the coach.
Fans this season can expect good soccer, according to Bosque, as the Hurricanes plan on controlling the ball as much as possible — and having fun. The coach added that 20 years down the road, he hopes these young men can look back and say, “You know what, I truly enjoyed playing sports at Coral Shores High School.”
Bosque, who has been around the game his entire life, said he encourages fans to just enjoy the game this season.
“You see these fans who are hot during the game, screaming and yelling. It’s such a beautiful game. Relax. It’s just a game. We’re not playing for the National Championships or anything. Let the kids enjoy. Every moment is a learning moment for anyone on the field. Even at my age, I’m still learning,” Bosque said.