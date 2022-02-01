Back in district play, the Coral Shores High boys basketball team wanted to send a message to the rest of the teams which is: the Hurricanes are after a district title. With a 48-47 victory against perennial district champion Palmer Trinity on Friday, Jan. 28, the Hurricanes proved they could be a District 16-3A title contender this season.
“We are always focused on the next game on our schedule as the most important but we have been looking at this one as an important one for quite a while,” said Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi. “We know we had a chance to beat them at our place earlier in the year and didn’t get it done. Our district is so tight with everyone being pretty competitive. We’ve said we believe we can beat anyone in the district, but we had to prove it. With seedings closing this week, we wanted to treat this one like a quasi-playoff game to see how we could possibly help ourselves from a seeding perspective and send a little bit of a message.”
It was also senior night for the Falcons, a position the Hurricanes have found themselves in quite often this season.
“For whatever reason, we end up as the opponent on a lot of senior nights and we’ve had a habit of ruining a lot of teams’ senior nights and it’s something our guys have started to take a lot of pride in,” said Mandozzi. “We joke a bit with our four-year varsity guys Gabe Delgado and Rualt Maska, who now have 10 senior night victories since they’ve been here. This was definitely up there with all of them in terms of a great and fun team win.”
Still, with a slow start offensively, Coral Shores found themselves down early with Palmer holding a 20-12 lead after one quarter and at one point extending it to as many as 16 points during the second quarter before the Hurricanes fought back to cut it to a more manageable 30-23 at the half.
“I felt great about where we were at halftime,” said Mandozzi. “I felt like they gave us their best shot and couldn’t knock us out and I felt that we hadn’t come close to giving them our best shot with sloppy defense and our two leading scorers only having four combined points. I was confident that we wouldn’t give up 20 in a quarter again and I expected us to get into our offense much better.”
The Hurricanes settled down in the second half, keyed on defensive intensity and patience on offense, with the Hurricanes backcourt rotation of Isaac Rivera, Isaac Delgado, George Alvarez, Eddy Espinosa and Connor Gilbert not giving the Falcon guards any room, holding the Falcons to just two 3-pointers in the second half after making six in the first half.
“We have been playing a lot better the second half of the year as we really always do, but we still feel we have some things to work on to be as good as we can be,” said Mandozzi. “With all of our games, we haven’t had much practice time and when we have, we’ve had guys out with illnesses and things and then I missed a few days with oral surgery so just not having everyone in the gym to get some practice in has been a challenge. Regardless we are where we are, and the group has grown so much.”
Offensively, the Canes went to work inside on the smaller Falcons cutting their lead to 37-34 at the end of three.
“One of the fun and exciting things about this group is that I tell them all the time we are really still only using 60 percent of our offensive options because of our experience,” said Mandozzi. “That’s actually up from earlier in the season, so we’re growing and as we continue to get more comfortable expanding that we become tougher and tougher for teams to handle. Tonight was an example of that, Isaac Rivera and George Alvarez really got us into what we wanted to run in that second half, and in many cases, because Palmer is such a tough defensive team it was our third or fourth option instead of our first or second but it didn’t deter us.”
Coral Shores continued to chip away at the advantage, taking its first lead with less than five minutes to play, after Holmes stole the ball and went the length for the layup and foul, which he converted for the three-point play. Holmes scored 15 of his game-high 17 points in the second half, but with the team battling back and forth, Palmer stole the ball and scored to take a 47-46 lead with 20 remaining in the game.
“As he has done all year, Isaac Holmes was a monster for us tonight,” said Mandozzi. “As crazy as it may sound, 17 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 assists on 54 percent shooting doesn’t really come close to depicting how huge he played for us. Palmer loves to screen the ball and try to force switches between the point guard and center because obviously, most teams’ point guards and centers are not close to interchangeable. Holmes was giving their point guard everything he could handle when we were forced to make that switch, so it really disrupted their offensive game plan. In the fourth quarter, he had a few-minute stretch where he got a steal, went the length of the court for a one-on-one, then knocked down a corner 3-pointer, then we hit him going to the basket for two that really was just a special couple of minutes of basketball.”
The Hurricanes were unsuccessful on their next trip, forcing Coral Shores to foul with 10 seconds left, but on the in-bounds play, senior captain Gabe Delgado stole the Falcons’ pass and found a cutting Isaac Rivera for a basket to give the ‘Canes a 48-47 lead. Palmer still had time on the clock for a last chance shot, but, fittingly, with one second left Delgado once again stole the ball keeping Palmer from having a last-chance shot.
“I can’t say enough about our senior captains, Rault Maska was huge for us and Delgado has been inspirational,” said Mandozzi. “I love that kid so much. He has been dealing with so many crazy things off the court with serious family health issues that are so difficult to deal with under any circumstance but he gets out there and puts it all on the court for 30 plus minutes. He and Rivera played the best ‘on-ball defense’ we have had here in years. Tonight it was seven points, eights rebounds, four assists, and three steals, two of them in the last ten seconds of the game to give us the go-ahead basket and seal the victory. The steals were amazing, but the presence to find Rivera for the basket was impressive as well.”
Maska finished his night with eight points and four assists, to help the Hurricanes move to a winning record (11-10) for the first time since a victory in game three of the season by beating Palmer on its senior night. Coral Shores has just two games remaining this season, hosting Key West on Wednesday, Feb. 2, who they just beat on Jan. 18, and on the road on Friday, Feb. 4, at Marathon.
“The atmosphere was as expected, a full crowd on their senior night. We really tried to schedule games this year that helped us prepare for these moments with inexperience being our biggest weakness,” said Mandozzi. “We have talent but just not guys who play a lot of organized ball in the offseason, so we have to learn more than some teams through the season. So the road games at LaSalle, Varela, Somerset where it’s always loud, and Ransom at the Heat Arena to name a few I think have really helped us as we hoped they would. You can see it paying off as wins at Key West and Palmer in a little over a week under any circumstances are pretty good as they’re always such tough places to play.”