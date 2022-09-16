prep football hurricanes celebrate

Hurricane defenders, from left, Victor Franchini, Chuck Jacobsen, Robert Dube, Derek Smith and AJ Putetti celebrate after Dube returned an interception for a touchdown against Palm Glades Prep on Friday, Sept. 9, at George M. Barley Field in Tavernier.

 J.W. COOKE/Keys Citizen

Four weeks into the 2022 campaign and the Coral Shores High football team is still facing some firsts, as they will play away from the friendly confines of George M. Barley Jr. Field for the first time this season during the first day game of the year at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, in a trip to Miami Sunset. However, being the first away game of the season brings anticipation for the players, especially the underclassmen as, according to coach Ed Holly, the team is embracing the opportunity.

“For a young team, there are a lot of moving parts, but we have worked hard adapting our practice schedule so the guys are aware of what will be happening,” said Holly. “A lot of the guys don’t understand how we go about getting a pre-game meal at a rest area and you go to a different park, at a different school, which brings a different atmosphere, so it’s going to be a good experience, but in order to be a good football team, you have to learn how to win not only at home but also on the road.”

