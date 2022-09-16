Hurricane defenders, from left, Victor Franchini, Chuck Jacobsen, Robert Dube, Derek Smith and AJ Putetti celebrate after Dube returned an interception for a touchdown against Palm Glades Prep on Friday, Sept. 9, at George M. Barley Field in Tavernier.
Four weeks into the 2022 campaign and the Coral Shores High football team is still facing some firsts, as they will play away from the friendly confines of George M. Barley Jr. Field for the first time this season during the first day game of the year at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, in a trip to Miami Sunset. However, being the first away game of the season brings anticipation for the players, especially the underclassmen as, according to coach Ed Holly, the team is embracing the opportunity.
“For a young team, there are a lot of moving parts, but we have worked hard adapting our practice schedule so the guys are aware of what will be happening,” said Holly. “A lot of the guys don’t understand how we go about getting a pre-game meal at a rest area and you go to a different park, at a different school, which brings a different atmosphere, so it’s going to be a good experience, but in order to be a good football team, you have to learn how to win not only at home but also on the road.”
On top of the first road trip, the Hurricanes have a second challenge of playing in the early afternoon hours, as the game will be contested on the Sunset campus, which does not have field lights.
“We have a lot of guys playing both ways, so we have to manage the team a little differently than we do when it’s not so hot,” said Holly. “We haven’t had anybody cramp all year, the guys are in great shape, but that doesn’t mean we don’t need to prepare.”
In fact, the Hurricanes have spent time at practice, going through proper hydration techniques, not just during the matchup but also leading up to the contest, as the coach noted the players have been drinking water bottles throughout school hours leading up to game day.
“For example, the pre-game meal, we want to eat four hours before the game, so we have been practicing that this week,” said Holly. “So there are little things and nuances that you can adapt to, and we have been getting our guys to do that so we can be ready to win at 3:30.”
The matchup against Sunset — which snapped a two-game skid to begin the season with a 29-16 victory last week, was scheduled by offensive coordinator Alphonso Bryant when he was head coach last season, and Holly expects highly athletic skill players from the Knights.
“Anything time you go to play a public school in Miami, where they have 3,000 to 4,000 students to pick from, they always have good players, and Sunset is no different,” said Holly. “They have a lot of guys who can break the game open, but I think we should be able to compete with their line and just need to contend with their skill guys on the edges.”
Offensively, the Hurricanes are looking to establish the run game — led by Chuck Jacobsen, who through three games this season is just shy of 300 rushing yards — as Holly is hoping to set up the run-pass option for quarterback Yemcel Moreno to exploit, as the sophomore signal caller will be one of those players facing several firsts in the game.
“He has started three games for us and is just a sophomore, so everything is a first time for him, so this will be a first time in a hostile environment for him,” said Holly. “It’s all going to be another learning experience for him, but the good thing about it is that he’s gone from not throwing a touchdown pass in the first week, to one touchdown pass, and last week he threw two, so he’s maturing through the process and getting the passes through the air is part of that process.”
The coach furthered that as a whole the team has a much better understanding of the RPO attack, which Holly instituted less than two months ago upon his return to the school, and they excited to see how they fare on the road.
“They are understanding this new offense, conceptually now, because they have been able to see it in practice and in games and watched the tape of it,” said Holly, who compared Sunset to a fast Coral Park team, which defeated Coral Shores in the truncated preseason game. “So the more we put into game action and get to watch it on film, and it’s so exciting to watch, the better they get at it. But nothing compares to experience, now our job is t become consistent with it and not just at our park, but in other people’s parks. We have to be able to do the same thing we do, the same intensity and passion we have at home, and make it appear on the road.”