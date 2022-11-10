A pair of Monroe County rivals kicked off the high school boys soccer season in the Keys on Tuesday, Nov. 10, as Coral Shores traveled south to Marathon, where for the first 20 minutes the Dolphins controlled the pace of the match, but once the visitors settled in, it was all Hurricanes who rolled to an 8-2 victory on the Middle Keys campus.
Despite Marathon dictating the early speed of the game, a penalty kick converted by Bobby Temkin gave Coral Shores the first advantage, but the Dolphins responded with a goal by Oscar Cardona, who drove the ball into the back side of the net on the kick from the flag, and seven minutes later a counter by the ’Fins resulted in MiKail Marshall setting up Brayam Ginto for the open-goal score and 2-1 lead.
After the first water break, everything turned around for the Hurricanes starting with the equalizing goal with six minutes remaining in the half, on a set play taken by Preston Carroll redirected by Temkin, then just before the half Wilma Avila drove a free kick from 25 yards out to the far post to put Coral Shores back in front by a goal during the intermission.
The Hurricanes were able to maintain the momentum through the half as Leo Vazquez started the second-half route with a shot from the right side of the box that sailed over the keeper’s head, followed by a through ball to Makani Burga inside the box for the score, Jackson Garcia netted the next two goals the first on a loose ball in the box and the second on a breakaway and Carroll finished off the scoring with a blast from the top of the box for the six-goal advantage.
Marathon will have a second opportunity to garner its first victory of the season on Thursday, Nov. 10, during a match at Westwood Christian while Coral Shores will not be back in action until Tuesday, Nov. 15, at St. Brendan.