A pair of Monroe County rivals kicked off the high school boys soccer season in the Keys on Tuesday, Nov. 10, as Coral Shores traveled south to Marathon, where for the first 20 minutes the Dolphins controlled the pace of the match, but once the visitors settled in, it was all Hurricanes who rolled to an 8-2 victory on the Middle Keys campus.

Despite Marathon dictating the early speed of the game, a penalty kick converted by Bobby Temkin gave Coral Shores the first advantage, but the Dolphins responded with a goal by Oscar Cardona, who drove the ball into the back side of the net on the kick from the flag, and seven minutes later a counter by the ’Fins resulted in MiKail Marshall setting up Brayam Ginto for the open-goal score and 2-1 lead.