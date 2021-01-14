Ten first-quarter points, including a pair from 3-point range by Jonathan Bradman, helped the Coral Shores boys basketball team continue to shake off the rust from the winter break as the Hurricanes took a decisive 15-point advantage by the first buzzer through the rest of the game, dominating MAST Academy, 71-37, on Tuesday night in Miami.
“Jonathan Bradman had his typical nice game with 25 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three steals on the night he decided where he’s going to play basketball in college,” according to coach Jarrod Mandozzi, who added, “We’ll share more information this week on his official signing.”
The Hurricanes jumped out strong taking a commanding 21-6 lead as Bradman was on fire early hitting two 3-pointers and two field goals in the first quarter.
Several other Coral Shores hoopsters shared in the spotlight. Ricky Placencia paced the defense with four steals and 10 rebounds, and Issac Holmes came up just shy of posting another double-double with 11 points and eight rebounds.
Despite the coach being “mostly happy” with his team’s performance, he did express some disappointment as his team got into foul trouble and was outscored 14-11 in the third quarter.
However, Mandozzi made the adjustment, going to his bench, and was pleased with their performance, including Gio Torres netting 13 in the game.
“I have wanted to get deeper into our bench and get some guys a little extra rest so they’re fresh down the stretch,” said Mandozzi. “We got some good minutes out of George Alvarez and Rault Maska. I hope we continue to see strong production from our bench. It was a great opportunity for guys who are coming back next year to get some valuable experience when they’re stepping in for the graduating guys.”
The coach said he was pleased with his team’s production of free throws in this game. Coral Shores hit 17, which made a big difference, while Holmes scored nine of his 11 points in the third quarter to help his squad head into the fourth quarter ahead 50-27.
“This was a great win,” said Mandozzi. “We really came out of the break rusty and we haven’t been thrilled with our execution the first few games out of the break, so it was nice to see us execute better.”