A typical running clock in the second half would have likely changed the outcome of the preseason kickoff classic for Coral Shores as, according to Hurricane coach Ed Holly, Coral Park was beginning to tire with the ‘Canes only growing stronger with each snap during a 20-14 final on Friday, Aug. 28, at George M. Barley Jr. Field in Tavernier.

“We were getting stronger as we learned to play the system and that’s why we play a preseason classic,” said Holly.