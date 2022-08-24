Chuck Jacobsen, left with Hurricanes flag, and Johnny Holly, right with American flag, lead the Coral Shores football team onto George M. Barley Jr. field before the preseason game on Friday, Aug. 19, in Tavernier.
A typical running clock in the second half would have likely changed the outcome of the preseason kickoff classic for Coral Shores as, according to Hurricane coach Ed Holly, Coral Park was beginning to tire with the ‘Canes only growing stronger with each snap during a 20-14 final on Friday, Aug. 28, at George M. Barley Jr. Field in Tavernier.
“We were getting stronger as we learned to play the system and that’s why we play a preseason classic,” said Holly.
A fumbled snap that simply slipped through the hands of Hurricanes starting quarterback Yemcel Moreno on the opening drive of the game made the difference in the first half, as Coral Shores responded with a 10-yard scramble into the end zone by the sophomore signal caller on the next drive to make the score 7-all, but the Rams were able to punch home one more score before the half to make it 14-7 at the intermission.
“Things like that happen, and you have to play that kickoff classic to get those jitters out of the way, so you are ready to play your best when the regular season comes,” said Holly. “We did a lot of good things and have some things to work on, but the great thing is, we can fix all the mistakes we made. So we are going down the list at practice and making sure we are dotting all the Is and crossing all the Ts before Friday night.”
With a running clock the entire second half, as agreed upon by the coaches days before the kickoff, both teams found paydirt once each in the truncated third and fourth quarters, Coral Shores’ trip for six coming via an AJ Putetti score, and the Hurricanes were marching at the end of the game when the clock expired earlier than normal.
Despite the loss, Holly explained he was very pleased with several showings, including senior running back Chuck Jacobsen, and he felt his team was just gaining momentum when the double-timed second half came to a close and there is plenty to build off for the coach who has been back with the program for less than a month.
“Chuck ran very hard and is getting better in this system every day and as he grows on the system, he’s going to be phenomenal,” said Holly. “We have some guys who really care about football, who are tough and love to compete and have a lot to prove.”