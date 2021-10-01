Something must give, or at least be altered one direction, as the immovable Coral Shores defense, which has allowed just 8.4 points and 149.4 yards per games this season, heads north to Walker Field for a conference matchup against the unstoppable Ransom Everglades offense, which is racking up 39.5 points per game, at 7 p.m. in Miami.
“I’m telling you, this is going to be a great game,” said Coral Shores coach Alphonso Bryant. “The boys are up for it.”
In order to expose the Raiders’ attack, Bryant expressed be believes his defense — which has allowed no offense to reach the end zone more than twice in a game this year — must remain aggressive. That includes the likes of senior Dominic Monteagudo, who leads the team with 21 tackles and two interceptions returned for touchdowns, junior Xayver Arrington, who leads the team with three sacks and four fumble recoveries, and sophomore Isaac Holmes, who has 16 tackles, three for a loss, a sack, interception and pair of blocked kicks of defense.
“We’ve added a couple of wrinkles, something we feel we can do and will throw them off, and hopefully we can execute it,” said Bryant.
On offense, the coach noted the Hurricanes have also added wrinkles, but that’s mainly because Holmes will be pulling double duty — as he has all season, going for 118 yards and a touchdown in the rushing game on offense as well as hauling in a team-high four receptions for 58 yards and tossing the only touchdown for Coral Shores this season as part of his 70 passing yards — taking the snap as the starting quarterback against the Raiders in place of Zippy Lesko, who was injured in last week’s victory against Ferguson.
“The offense won’t change much,” Bryant said about having Holmes as the team’s starting quarterback. “(Holmes) has a very good arm and good wheels, so we can do some things we normally do when he is in at quarterback, but now he just has to be in all the time making good decisions.”
Despite taking a majority, if not all, of the snaps at quarterback on Friday, Bryant pointed out the sophomore defensive end will also be playing his typical role of the defense against the Raiders attack that has scored at least 27 points in every game this season.
“We are going to have to spot play him, but he’s just a very big part of it all,” said Bryant. “He’s been an intangible for us this season. Only thing now is that he’s at the helm and he’s touching the ball every play, offensively.”
Coral Shores is also coming off its biggest offensive output of the season, racking up 405 yards in the win against Ferguson, led by Chris Cooper, whose 192 in the 42-13 win brought his season total to 532 yards through five games this year.
The Hurricanes will need another similar showing to remain in the playoff hunt, as a loss will leave them at 1-3 in conference play while a win will bring them back to .500.
“A win sits us in a whole different situation in the conference standings and my honest belief is that the kids are feeling good about this game,” said Bryant. “They know what’s at stake in this game and what they must do, because if we can this one, we are right back in the hunt.”
A win, which would be the first back-to-back victories for Coral Shores this season, would also pull the Raiders, and their high-powered attack, back to the pack in the conference standings.
“It doesn’t matter what their record is or what their stats say, we are going to line up and play football,” said Bryant. “It’s time to throw all that out the window; our mind set is we don’t care what has been done before, we feel like we are the better team, and I know we are. We just have to play like it.”