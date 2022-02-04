Long-time Coral Shores High athletic director, coach and alum Rich Russell cannot recall a time when the Hurricanes boys basketball team completed the season sweep against Monroe County rival Key West High, much less was crowned the best in the Keys; after all, it had been seven years since the last time the 'Canes had even defeated the Conchs in a game before the 2021-22 campaign.
So with both those feats a possibility for the first time, potentially, in school history on Wednesday, Feb. 2, in Tavernier, the Coral Shores student body packed the house in a sea of green and gold on Senior Night, and the Hurricanes did not disappoint on the court as they held off a late surge by the Conchs for a 58-52 victory — to move to 3-0 on the season against their county foes.
"Our crowd was unbelievable tonight. The gym was packed and as loud as I have ever heard it. I was thrilled to have our fans and student body show up like that, they were a definite sixth man tonight," said Coral Shores coach Jarrod Mandozzi following the win. "I thought that we really could not have asked for a better scenario with how things played out in this game. All five of our seniors contributed to the game, and all five actually each knocked down at least one 3-pointer. Add to that the fact that we played at an extremely high level in the first half, and I think it was good for us that they chipped away at our lead and fought back into the game to remind us that we have to play for at least 32 minutes."
Despite opening a 10-point lead by the end of the first, it took Coral Shores two minutes to score its first basket, but once they did, the Hurricanes would go on a 12-2 run the rest of the quarter, with three of the five seniors contributing — Rualt Maska and Gabe Delgado hitting back-to-back 3-pointers and George Alvarez driving the lane for two.
Shooting 57% in the second half, while going 4-for-7 on 3-pointers in the second, Coral Shores opened a 37-13 lead with George Alvarez, Allen Perez and Isaac Holmes each contributing five points.
"We really went to work offensively in the second quarter," said Mandozzi. "We were executing pretty well against their man-to-man defense. They are a good defensive team, and they made us go to our third and fourth options a fair amount. So it was great to see our guys have the patience and work through our progressions the way they did. It was fun to watch our guys execute like that."
Not wanting to be the first Key West team to be swept by Coral Shores, the Conchs went to work in the second half, taking advantage of their size advantage over the Hurricanes by attacking the paint and the offensive glass, while Key West also connected on a trio of 3-pointers in the third quarter to cut the lead to 46-32 entering the fourth. Key West was led in scoring by Jonibek Muhsinov with 19 points, as he had in the win against Marathon.
The Hurricanes' back-court duo of Alvarez and Isaac Rivera led their squad down the stretch, connecting on all of the Hurricane field goals in the final eight minutes — with Rivera attacking the basket for four points and Alvarez knocking down two key 3-pointers — forcing the Conchs to foul to slow down the clock. Coral Shores was able to make enough free throws to hold onto the six-point advantage and complete the sweep.
"What an unbelievable feeling it was to sweep the season against these guys on our Senior Night," said Alvarez, who finished with 13 points, four assists and two steals. "Our crowd was as loud as I have ever heard them in my four years here."
All the seniors had a part in the win, as each had at least one 3-pointer, Alvarez with three, Delgado with two and Yadi Rosales, Willie Godtel and Rualt Maska each with one. Isaac Holmes had racked up a double-double with a team-high 16 points to go along with 12 rebounds, three assists and three steals.
"I couldn’t possibly be any more proud of the way our guys played tonight," said Mandozzi. "We came out and really executed our offense in the first half and our defense has been really strong this second half of the year. I told our guys at halftime that we had to keep playing to close this game out, and I didn’t want us to get too far ahead of ourselves but if we play as we did in the first half in district play next week we will be a difficult team to beat."
While the County Championship was all but secured on Wednesday, with the Hurricanes now 12-10 overall and 3-0 in the county and the Conchs 3-9 overall, 2-2 in the county, Coral Shores is looking to remain perfect against its county rivals, which can be accomplished following a 7:30 tipoff on Friday, Feb. 4, in Marathon.
"I’m so proud of this team," said Delgado, who contributed six points, 13 rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks against Key West. "There was no way I was going to let us lose this game. We played such hard defense and moved the ball so well on offense. Now we’re on to Marathon Friday night to sweep the county and then on to districts."
While the Dolphins are still winless in county games this season, they have two won of their last five contests, including beating Redland Christian 68-41 on Tuesday, Feb. 1, before falling 69-45 to SLAM Academy the following night.
"SLAM was the best three-win team I've ever faced," said Marathon coach Kevin Freeman. "They were dunking all over us."
In the victory against Redland, Freeman expressed that he felt his team started well but did not finish the game with the same intensity. Fisher Coleman-Sayer had a double-double in the win with 16 points and 11 rebounds and followed against SLAM with 15 points and nine rebounds.
"We played as a team and boxed out well, especially Fisher, who is doing a really good job with defensive rebounding, but we took some illiavised shots late in the game against a better team might take advantage of," said Freeman. "Luckily, it didn't hurt us, and we were able to get the W."
It was the opposite of Wednesday's contest, where the Dolphins coach conveyed his team was flat in the first half but found a rhythm in the second, especially the fourth quarter, to make it a much closer game.
"We had six assists as a team in the fourth quarter and were running some great plays, even one out-of-bounds play we hadn't run all year which resulted for a 3 in the corner by Adrian Cruz," said Freeman. whose team also lost on Monday, Jan. 31 to Somerset South Homestead. "So I'm hoping we can build off that. It's been a long week, with three games in a row in Miami, so I know the kids are tired, I sure am, but we competed well in these last two games."
If Marathon is able to play to the level it did in the first half against Redland or second half against SLAM, the Dolphins coach is hopeful they can compete in districts or even against Coral Shores on Friday, which will be Senior Night for the Dolphins. In the first meeting against Coral Shores, the Hurricanes took a 38-2 lead into the half.
"Even the first time against Key West, they beat us by 40 and the second time they beat us by 19, so I think we are a better team than we were before Christmas," said Freeman. "I hope it all shows on Friday because they are excited about it. Even after the second loss to Key West, there were a lot of positive things being said by the players and it's not too late to see what happens if we can become a team and trust each other."