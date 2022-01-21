By the time the Key West High boys basketball team had cut Coral Shores’ lead back to single digits, which the Hurricanes held by the end of the first quarter, there were just two minutes remaining in the rivalry matchup, not enough time for the Conchs to complete a comeback as, for the first time in a long time, the ’Canes took control of the county standings with a 56-49 victory on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Bobby Menendez Gymnasium.
“It felt really good to get a win against a big school rival,” said Coral Shores’ Gabe Delgado. “None of my teammates who graduated the last few years were able to have the experience, I’m glad we did.”
Finally back to full strength with their entire 11-player roster available, according to Hurricanes coach Jarrod Mandozzi, Coral Shores never trailed in the game, as the score was tied at 2 when the Hurricanes netted 13 of the final 15 points in the first, including going on an 8-0 run lead by sophomores Isaac Holmes, scoring seven of his game-high 17 points in the quarter, and point guard Isaac Rivera, who added four of his seven points in the frame, for a 15-4 advantage.
“Having Isaac Rivera back at the point guard spot after he missed a little time helped because he is not only a good player, but he is so thoughtful about making sure we are getting guys involved in the right spots for them to succeed,” said Mandozzi. “Gabe Delgado, who is always such a team-first guy, really made a point to make sure we emphasized it as well. At one point in the first quarter he actually passed up a layup that I wish he took to keep the ball moving, but it was clear what he was trying to do.”
The Hurricanes continued to control the pace of the game in the second — extending their lead with six ’Canes scoring in the quarter, which was one more than the Conchs, led by Jeremiah Osborne’s six points and three rebounds at the break, had the entire half — to send Coral Shores into the intermission with a 30-14 advantage.
“We have really been emphasizing doing a better job of moving the ball around and making sure we were getting really good shots, and I was very pleased with the ball movement today,” said Mandozzi. “We only went eight deep in the game and seven of the eight guys scored, so we definitely moved the ball around much better than we have at times in the past.”
The third was the only quarter that Coral Shores shot lower than 56% from inside the arc, converting only one out of seven, but Coral Shores did make three of four 3-pointer attempts, including a buzzer beater by Eddy Espinosa to send Coral Shores into the fourth with a 42-27 lead.
“Where I felt we showed the biggest improvement with our shot selection was from 3-point range,” said Mandozzi. “We have been taking too many bad 3s and it was really a point of emphasis. We took 11 (on Tuesday), which I thought was a great number for this game, and we made five of them for 45.5%. We took one in the fourth quarter, which was a good learning experience where we absolutely have to eliminate that shot. We have a big lead and only need the highest percentage shots if any at all, at the time.”
Coral Shores looked to keep control of the clock in the final eight minutes, as the Hurricanes took only five 2-point field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter, of which they converted three, but with the ’Canes leading by 19, Conchs senior guard Dekyus Dickerson, scoring seven of the game’s next 10 points, attempted to lead a comeback rally. With the score difference back into single figures for the first time since the first quarter, Dickerson continued to push as he bucketed 12 of his team-high 15 points in the fourth and also finished with three rebounds and two assists. Ultimately, though, it would not be enough and the Conchs ran out of time as the Hurricanes made eight free throws to secure the program’s first victory against Key West since the 2013-14 campaign.
“I was extremely pleased with the win tonight. We obviously have not had a ton of success down here over the years. It’s a big rivalry as an in-county opponent and while we’ve had our share of close games it has been a one-sided affair, particularly at Key West,” said Mandozzi. “They have great fan support, and they’re always athletic and good, so it’s a challenging place to get a win. In recent years we thought we were going to get wins and something always seems to happen where we couldn’t get over the hump. A few of our guys commented that even going back to middle school it has been the case for them where they could get close but hadn’t been able to pull one out in Key West. So we knew we would have to play for 32 full minutes (at least) no matter what our lead was, and I kept emphasizing that to our guys that it wasn’t over until there was no time on the clock. There is no doubt that even though this one isn’t a district game like Marathon is, the county games are always special.”
Key West ended with nine players adding to the point total, but only two of those were in double figures as Jonibek Muhsinov had 11 points and five rebounds, while Coral Shores was led by Holmes, who finished with a double-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds along with three assists and three steals, while Espinosa contributed 14 points, Delgado tallied seven points, five rebounds and four assists, and George Alvarez had seven points, three assists.
“Our whole team played hard and it was a team win that secured the W,” said Alvarez. “It especially feels good to go into their place and beat them on their Senior Night.”
Now in control to win its first county title in more than two decades, after defeating Marathon at home and Key West on the road, Coral Shores will close out the regular season against its Monroe County rivals on Feb. 2 against Key West and Feb. 4 at Marathon, but first up was a rematch against district rival Somerset South Homestead, who beat the Hurricanes just two weeks ago, 61-43, before taking on Palm Glades Academy on Friday, Jan. 21. Key West, who celebrated Senior Night in the loss, will be on the road for five of the final six games this season, starting with Palmer Trinity on Friday, Jan. 21, and Coral Gables on Saturday, Jan. 22.
“I feel like we’ve made some great strides from where we were earlier in the season,” said Mandozzi. “We typically do improve a lot from the first half of the year to the second, but it feels like it is starting to come together with this group after some typical bumps. We feel a lot more unselfish and team-oriented. We have three important ones next week with a rematch of Palmer, who beat us by two earlier, and is also a district team, so we could potentially really help ourselves from a seeding perspective over the next week plus if we can play together this group absolutely has an opportunity to make some noise in district play.”