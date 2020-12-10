There have been ups and downs so far for the Coral Shores High boys basketball team in 2020 as they have won two and lost two during its latest four-game stretch.
Last Thursday, Dec. 3, the ’Canes jumped out to leading by as many as 12 points before finding themselves in an overtime battle against St. Brendan.
Jonathan Bradman led the way for Coral Shores, once again, putting up 18 points. However, despite that strong effort by Bradman, it was not enough as the team fell 61-56.
The difference in the game, according to Hurricanes coach Jarrod Mandozzi, was getting outscored 27-13 in free throws. Fouls were also an issue as three Coral Shores’ players fouled out of the contest.
“St. Brendan was a tough one, but we didn’t help ourselves,” said Mandozzi. “We played well and had the lead most of the way, but there was a huge difference in free throws.”
The ’Canes rebounded the following day on Friday, Dec. 4, in a well-played and well-managed game against Hialeah Educational.
Coral Shores jumped out early and took a 26-16 lead into halftime as the coach expressed the highlight of the game was the aggressive defensive play of Mario Menendez, Gabe Delgado and Bradman, who all had four steals apiece.
Mandozzi also noted that back-to-back trips to Miami can be daunting, but his team proved to be ready in their balanced attack as Bradman and Issac Holmes each put up 11 points.
The coach added the goal was to slow the pace in the 47-39 victory and go deeper on their bench to try to keep their legs fresh for the following day against Palmer Trinity.
Despite that approach, the ’Canes came up short against the Falcons on Saturday, Dec. 5, losing 45-29.
For the first time this season, Coral Shores did not jump out to a lead in the first quarter, Palmer was ahead 25-16 at the half, and even Mandozzi recognized the team’s energy was not what it had been.
“I was worried about that given [we had played] three straight games, especially against a gritty team like Palmer,” said Mandozzi.
The coach still managed to find a silver lining in the team’s effort, pointing out it was good to hold a team like Palmer to 45 points.
After having the opportunity to rest for a couple of days, Coral Shores came back rejuvenated on Tuesday, Dec. 8, and blew out Colonial Christian 80-40.
Coral Shores jumped out early 15-5, and never looked back.
“Bradman had one of his typical good games, which is becoming pretty commonplace,” said Mandozzi, noting Bradman had 28 points, four steals, and six rebounds on the night also adding that senior received his first college offer recently as well.
Delgado went four-for-four on 3-pointers and 10 different players scored in the game, according to the coach.
Mandozzi explained the strategy heading into the most recent win was to speed up the tempo and get Colonial to turn the ball over — which is how it played out.
“We had a bunch of guys with high steal totals,” said Mandozzi, who added his team collectively had “some 20 steals.”
The coach credited Holmes with a couple of those steals and assists as well as six points and 10 rebounds on the night. Menendez added seven steals, eight assists, and two points to the team’s efforts.
During the four-game stretch, Mandozzi feels his team has been playing good defense and they consider themselves grateful for every game they can get in during the pandemic.
The Hurricanes coach explained he spends anywhere between 6-10 hours a week just on rescheduling and confirming games. He also said he sees all the teams currently playing having similar struggles with their games canceled or, for some, even having their seasons shut-down.
He pointed out it is a challenge to begin with under normal circumstances, however, now when half the team is at school Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and the other half the team is going Tuesday and Thursday, this creates a whole other challenge, including parents finding a way to get the players to the school for games and practices.
“Whether it’s basketball or just in life, [there are] so many downstream implications with all this COVID stuff,” said Mandozzi, whose team will be back in action on Friday at IMater with tipoff at 7:30 p.m. “There’s just a lot more to it than meets the eye.”