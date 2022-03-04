After a major conference victory to begin the season, the Marathon High baseball team has dropped two straight including on Wednesday, when Monroe County rival Coral Shores garnered its first win of the season in three tries, topping the Dolphins 6-1 at Founders Park in Islamorada.
Since scoring seven during the season-opener, Marathon has struggled to touch home, losing first 3-0 to Ransom Everglades on Friday, Feb. 25.
“We battled all night and just couldn’t get anything to fall,” Marathon coach Joey Gonlaez said about the loss to Ransom. “We hit the ball hard but right at guys, all night.”
The coach still credited his staring pitcher, Dylan Ziels, who struck out 11 and surrendered the three earned runs on seven hits in the complete-game performance, but his teammates had only three hits from Ben Hiller, Ryan Yalbon and Corbin Neller, outside one by the Dolphins ace who was handed the hard-luck loss.
“Dylan was amazing on the mound,” said Gonzalez. “Ransom is a hell of a team who made the conference championship last season. I’m really proud of how the boys played. The defense was stellar, perfect, error-free baseball.”
Wednesday did not produce any better results for Marathon, as a four-run first by Coral Shores proved to be enough for the win, during which the Dolphins were, once again, held to just four hits, one by Hiller, two by Yalbon, who suffered the loss on the mound, and one by Delvin Solis.
Including a forfeit win against Mourning on Monday, Feb. 28, Marathon is now 2-2 on the season, with Somerset South Homestead next up on the docket at home on Friday, March 4, at 5:30 p.m., while Coral Shores is now 1-2 with a trip to Keys Gate scheduled for Friday, March 3, at 3:30 p.m.