There have been some ups and downs for the Marathon High baseball team this season, and currently the Dolphins are in the middle of a rough stretch, according to coach Joey Gonzalez, as their losing skid was extended to four straight after falling 4-0 to Monroe County rival Coral Shores following a week break for both from game action on Monday at Founders Park in Islamorada.
While the Dolphins are mired in a bit of a slump, it was a second straight win for the Hurricanes; however, Gonzalez remains optimistic his squad can finish the season on a high note.
“Our pitching and defense is doing very well, we just have to get the bats going,” said Gonzalez. “Once we put everything together we will string together some great results. Looking to have a strong second half and break out of this.”
After Coral Shores scored three runs in the first inning against Marathon starting pitcher Matt Kratzert, it was a pitchers’ duel the rest of the way as Dylan Bloom struck out six of the seven batters he faced in his two innings of work for the Hurricanes, while Tyler Rodriguez went the rest of the way by striking out 12 and allowing just three hits and no walks in the victory.
Kratzert was just as effective in his four innings of work, surrendering three runs, two earned, on just one hit while striking out five. Ryan Yalbon gave up a run in the final of his two frames, notching three hits and striking out three.
“We did give up four walks, all of which came around to score, and that was the extent of the scoring in the game,” said Gonzalez.
Bloom drove in two of the runs for the Hurricanes on a double, while Rodriguez, Gonzalez and Mario Menendez all had hits. Corbin Neller had two of the three Dolphins hits, while Dylan Globe had the other.
While Coral Shores attempted a third consecutive victory on Tuesday against Riviera Prep, Marathon will look to bounce back with freshman Dylan Ziels on the hill during Game 2 of a home-and-away with the Hurricanes on Friday in the Dolphins’ diamond at 7 p.m.
“We left runners stranded in scoring position four times,” said Gonzalez. “A couple timely hits this next time around and it’s a different game.”