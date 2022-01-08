Looking at the surface, a win and loss since returning from the two-week winter slumber may not seem like much, but scratching beyond the record, the improvements for the Marathon High girls soccer team are very noticeable as in those contests the Lady ’Fins were 10 goals better than in the first meeting, going the distance in a 7-0 loss to St. Brendan on Tuesday, Jan. 6, then tying Monroe County rival Coral Shores, 0-0, on Thursday, Jan. 8, at home.
The last time Marathon played St. Brendan, it was a 10-0 mercy-rule by halftime for the Sabres, so for Lady ’Fins coach Tracy McDonald it was win to be able to play a full 80 minutes.
“I told the girls I’ve never been so happy to lose by seven, because it’s a huge improvement,” said McDonald. “Every game, you want to win, but our big goal was to make it to halftime, and when it was 4-0 at the half, they decided they wanted to make it the whole game and they did a great job.”
Keeping her team from being mercy-ruled, eighth-grade goalkeeper Justice Lee Isom collected 22 saves in the loss.
“She’s started playing vey aggressively, coming out of the goal,” McDonald said about her goalkeeper. “She’s starting to play with confidence and it’s showing, she’s doing a really great job.”
The coach also credited the play of the lone Lady ’Fins senior defender Carla Barcarlo in the losing effort.
“She had the best game I have ever seen’her play,” said McDonald. “She was outsprinting the forwards and is a force to be reckoned with now.”
Despite it still being a loss, the Lady ’Fins coach expressed that it gave her team momentum entering Thursday’s county rivalry, during which the Marathon defense stepped up to help Lee Isom, who had 11 saves, collect her second shutout of the season in a scoreless draw. It was a 7-0 victory for Coral Shores in the first meeting.
“Nobody expected us to do that well, but the girls expected it and we knew we could do it,” said McDonald. “I think we surprised a lot of people today, but the girls have been working hard.”
Against St. Brendan, McDonald explained that Marathon played more of a preventive defense, while against Coral Shores they moved players to the wing, despite both teams being short of players.
“Everyone was tired, but our girls had a gut-check and kept it together,” McDonald said about the tie.
The only ball to ripple the back of the net was on a shot by Marathon, but it was called back for offsides.
“It was unfortunate because the girls worked really hard to get the ball in position,” said McDonald. “We have two girls who have never played soccer before this season and have come up huge on defense for us and that was Lily Ridgell and Emma Peterson. They are fantastic athletes who have learned so fast. The defense played spectacular and I couldn’t have asked more from them.”
The coach furthered that their goal was to peak at the end of the season, in hopes of making a run at districts, and she now feels, after a loss the loss and tie, they are now in course to accomplish that goal.
“In the beginning of the season we would give up if something didn’t go our way, but now they are holding strong and not giving up,” said McDonald, whose match on Friday, Jan. 7, against Palmer Trinity was canceled with three games scheduled next week for the Lady ’Fins. “I’m so proud of them.”