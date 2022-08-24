Conchs quarterback Adrian Mira (No. 8) walked into the end zone untouched for an 18-0 Key West lead just before the half on Friday, Aug. 19 against Cypress Creek in the preseason classic at The Back Yard.
Following a less-than-spectacular showing in the spring contest, Key West High coach Johnny Hughes was hoping to see signs of improvement during the preseason kickoff classic on Friday, Aug. 19, the same progression he has noticed during the offseason — especially from Conchs projected starting quarterback Adrian Mira.
The junior signal caller put the coach’s mind at ease, as he tossed for two touchdowns and ran in for another during a 25-6 thumping of Cypress Creek at the KWHS Back Yard.
“I thought Adrian Mira made leaps and bounds progress from what he was in the spring,” said Hughes. “I’m really pleased to see that, and he threw some good balls. He made some great reads and showed tons of athleticism.”
Mira’s first scoring pass went to Kevon Mills on a 40-yard connection, the second was a 50-yard pass to Adrian Horner, and he even had a third one, to Brondson Etienne, that was called back on an unsportsmanlike conduct call by the officials. Etienne and Mira reconnected a couple of plays later on another big passing play to set up Mira’s touchdown run and 18-0 lead by halftime. In fact, Key West had three touchdowns called back, one on an inadvertent whistle, while Jondel Toro had his second interception, which he returned to the endzone, called back for a block in the back, but Key West was still able to punch home a score in the second half on a run by Clerf Alexandre.
The only score by Cypress Creek came in the final seconds, after which Hughes had pulled many of the starters, which included fullback James Reynolds, who tweaked his hamstring on the opening drive of the game of the preseason content, so the Conchs coach was cautious and did not rerun the senior. In his stead, Jacob Lavalle and Jaden Fox did pick up the slack at running back, while Hughes also credited the duo’s play at linebacker.
“I was really pleased overall,” said Hughes, who added it was a vast improvement from the spring as they head into the regular-season opener this Friday, Aug. 26, against visiting Palmetto Ridge.