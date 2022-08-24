Following a less-than-spectacular showing in the spring contest, Key West High coach Johnny Hughes was hoping to see signs of improvement during the preseason kickoff classic on Friday, Aug. 19, the same progression he has noticed during the offseason — especially from Conchs projected starting quarterback Adrian Mira.

The junior signal caller put the coach’s mind at ease, as he tossed for two touchdowns and ran in for another during a 25-6 thumping of Cypress Creek at the KWHS Back Yard.