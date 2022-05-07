Just before Xayver Arrington took his first attempt at the FHSAA 1A State Finals, his coach, Erin Hamilton, admitted she “felt sick” because she was so nervous and scared for the Coral Shores High junior weightlifter.
When two lights flashed white and one red, signifying a successful lift, some of that pressure was released, and upon his final snatch attempt of 235 pounds, when all three lights turned white, Hamilton started to jump up and down, screaming in excitement, because she knew at that point not only her fledgling program but Monroe County had its first FHSAA state championship in boys weightlifting.
“At the beginning of the year, we started talking about numbers and lifts and I told him, then, he had to join the weightlifting team,” Hamilton said about Arrington, who is also The Citizen’s 2022 All-Monroe County boys weightlifting Athlete of the Year. “I knew he had a good chance to make it to states based on the numbers he was hitting already.”
Arriving at Coral Shores before the school year started, Arrington already possessed an immense amount of talent and strength from his previous school, Hamilton said. He had been on the football team for two seasons at Sebastian River, and then was a member of the All-County Team during his junior campaign as a standout on the defensive line for the Hurricanes.
“I know they did a lot of strength and conditioning at his old school, but I do not think they have a weightlifting team,” said Hamilton.
So upon seeing his potential, Hamilton made sure the junior was going to be part of the program, but once he was committed, the ‘Canes coach was quickly impressed by his work ethic as he would send her videos of lifts to critique.
“He would do his own research on skills to incorporate to make him a better lifter,” said Hamilton. “Xavyer is an extremely hard worker on his own and is internally motivated to be his best. He would practice in class and outside of school to make sure his technique was solid.”
By the time the District 16-1A Finals arrived, and the coach took notice of the qualifying numbers, she then realized Arrington had a legitimate chance to place high or even win the state championship.
“I knew it was going to be a challenge because he was hitting the numbers needed to win in practice, but we had not tried them during a meet, which is always a different atmosphere,” said Hamilton. “Competitions are always just as much, if not more, a mental game versus just hitting lifts. I was glad we were able to keep Xay focused for the meet and the lifts.”
He was so on task that Arrington won the district title by 40 pounds in the traditional lifts (the clean and jerk and the bench press) as well as the snatch by 20 pounds and followed that with a first-place finishes in the Region 4-1A Finals, by 35 pounds in the traditional — benching 345 pounds and 290 pounds in the clean and jerk — and won the tiebreak, as the lighter lifter, cleaning 210 pounds in the snatch.
That ranked Arrington as the No. 2 lifter in snatch and No. 8 in traditional entering the state finals. He would clear 340 on the bench press and 310 in the clean and jerk to medal in sixth place in the traditional event, with his focus on the snatch, which was where his coach felt he had his best opportunity at the state championship.
After Arrington’s successful first lift, of 225 pounds, Brendan Black of Jacksonville Bolles, who was the No. 1-ranked lifter in the class entering the event, scratched.
“Because Xay was able to hit his first, the other boy jumped 10 pounds for his second lift,” said Hamilton.
Black missed that lift as well and, with Arrington already having decided he was going to 235 pounds for his second lift, the Bolles lifter was forced back to the mat.
“(Black) needed to hit his third lift or he would have scratched,” explained Hamilton, noting Black was able to clear 230 pounds on his third lift to take the lead.
But Arrington still had two attempts left and just needed to be successful at one in order to be crowned the FHSAA 1A State Champion.
“I kept telling Xay to drop under the bar and punch so there was no question about lockout or any part to scratch,” said Hamilton, who at this point was confident the Hurricane junior was on the verge of making Monroe County history. “He hit 235 flawlessly.”
With all three white lights lit up, Arrington had accomplished the feat and fell to his knees, becoming the first state champion in the three years of the program’s history and the first from the Keys, which began with Marathon High in 2017.
“We continued to celebrate for another few minutes with our team and the boys from Marathon,” said Hamilton.