It was not until his sixth-grade season Malachi Hawkins first stepped onto the gridiron, and even then it would be a few more years before he began to take the sport seriously. In fact, Hawkins did not play as a seventh- grader as his passion for the sport would not blossom until his eighth-grade season.
“I was always playing basketball at the time,” the Dolphins junior captain said.
That all changed in high school, as it is all now football for Hawkins.
“When I was playing basketball I was good at it, but once I stopped play I realized I wasn’t the same as I was, so it made it really easy to move to football,” said Hawkins. “It was a lot different, because in basketball you have hands being put in your face; in football, you have people running at you.”
That was a transition he admits he had to get used to, one of the reasons the undersized sixth-grader decided not to return to the gridiron the following season, but by his eighth-grade campaign he had grown into his size at which point he expressed “that’s when I started loving it.”
“He’s 6-1, 220 pounds now, so he’s really gotten bigger and stronger,” Marathon coach Mac Childress said.
The coach also explained that Hawkins’ progression has come natural, and this season he’s leading the charge from the defensive end position.
“He’s a quiet kid, he doesn’t say much, but he doesn’t need to say much because he lets his pads do his talking for him,” said Childress. “He’s our unquestionable leader.”
Beyond playing defensive end, from which he led the Dolphins in tackles last season, Hawkins is also going to play on both sides of the ball, taking on the fullback position in the Dolphins’ new triple-option offense.
“He’s going to be the head of the spear, and he’s real excited about running the ball because he’s never had the opportunity to do that before,” said Hawkins. “So we took spring to teach him, and he’s now running lower and it’s been great to see him develop.”
For Hawkins, his drive to get better is focused on winning, something he has done only once as a Dolphin in the last two seasons.
“I feel our team is there,” said Hawkins, noting he is looking for his team to claim five wins this season. “We have put in the work, so I feel we’ve got it. We are on the same page, trying to get that win. We just have to keep going forward.”
In his mind, if he made the progression he has the last three seasons, with a little hard work any of his teammates can have a similar trajectory. Personally, he points to the victory against Archbishop Carrroll as when everything turn for the better in his football career.
“I wasn’t thinking, I was just hitting,” said Hawkins. “We switched to a different formation in that game and that’s when everything changed because I got my one-on-one, and it was time to do something about it.”
Admittedly so, his progression last season “shocked me too,” but this year he’s accustom to it and is set to lead by example.
“I just started understanding everything better and this year I want to give that to everyone else,” said Hawkins. “I want to help the boys get back up, I’m looking forward to it.”